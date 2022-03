Many traveling on State Highway 11 east have undoubtedly noticed a lot of activity east of Como-Pickton Elementary campus, directly behind the school board meeting room. According to Como-Pickton CISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Bower, this is the beginning of construction on a new baseball field. The softball field will also get some much needed upgrades later on as well. And, neither will cost tax payers any additional money.

PICKTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO