Public Health

Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors

By The Associated Press
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April 1. A senior government official confirmed the change Wednesday, speaking on condition of...

La Crosse Tribune

Mayo closing COVID testing site, reinstating normal visitor hours

As COVID cases and testing demand decline, Mayo Clinic Health System has decided to close its dedicated COVID-19 testing site and reinstate normal visitor hours at its local hospitals. Mayo’s La Crosse testing center at 630 10th St., which opened early in the pandemic, will close Monday, with testing to...
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS LA

Hawaii To Lift COVID Quarantine And Vaccine Proof Requirements For Visitors

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii plans to lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers this month, meaning that starting on March 26 those arriving from other places in the U.S. won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to avoid sequestering themselves for five days. People look at Sandy Beach on the south shore of Oahu, Hawaii, on Feb. 22, 2022. (Getty Images) Hawaii is the only U.S. state to implement a coronavirus quarantine program of this kind. Gov. David Ige said at a news conference the requirement saved lives and was a major factor in limiting the spread of COVID-19...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Covid#Canada#Antigen Test#Mpr News#Minnesotans
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
CNBC

Anonymous declared a 'cyber war' against Russia. Here are the results

More than three weeks ago, a popular Twitter account named "Anonymous" declared that the shadowy activist group was waging a "cyber war" against Russia. Since then, the account has claimed responsibility for disabling prominent Russian government, news and corporate websites and leaking data from entities such as Roskomnadzor, the federal agency responsible for censoring Russian media.
EUROPE

