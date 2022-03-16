Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii plans to lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers this month, meaning that starting on March 26 those arriving from other places in the U.S. won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to avoid sequestering themselves for five days. People look at Sandy Beach on the south shore of Oahu, Hawaii, on Feb. 22, 2022. (Getty Images) Hawaii is the only U.S. state to implement a coronavirus quarantine program of this kind. Gov. David Ige said at a news conference the requirement saved lives and was a major factor in limiting the spread of COVID-19...

HAWAII STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO