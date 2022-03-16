ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

This optical illusion reveals your deepest personality strengths

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 13 hours ago

Optical illusions never get old – and now, a new image is circulating online that apparently reveals your personality strengths.

The black and white image looks similar to something out of a children's book, but according to Your Tango , it reveals something much deeper.

Before we launch into the three different interpretations, here's the picture to take a good look at.

Make a mental note of what you see first – don't panic if you initially see something sinister.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGrxy_0ehCxEJh00

Here are your personality strengths, according to what you saw first:


The little girl

Those who noticed the little girl first have a gift like no other.

While others might avoid challenges or shudder in the face of change, you have a secret ability to overcome obstacles with ease.

You refuse to crack under pressure and your youthful perspective and spirit of resilience will always have your back.


The skull

If you picked up on the skull first, there's no need to panic. It's quite the opposite of a skull's sinister reputation.

The skull symbolises your intellectual ability; there is no situation you can't handle with the power of your mind.

Overall, your capacity for deep, considered thought is one of the biggest strengths you possess.


The scenery

If you saw the scenery first, it means you have strong instincts and you thrive in situations that would cause others to panic.

Whenever you're lost, confused or feel frustrated, you can always rely on your gut feeling to guide you in the right direction and make the appropriate decisions for you.

Liked this optical illusion? Discover whether you're considered an optimist or pessimist according to the direction this cat is heading.


The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 12

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Illusions#Refugees
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Health
verywellhealth.com

What Does Skin Cancer Look Like? A Photo Gallery of Skin Cancer

Most skin cancer begins in the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin. It occurs when cells in the epidermis grow at an out-of-control rate. These abnormal cells are usually caused by exposure to the sun. It is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70....
CANCER
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Creative Bloq

We promise there are 7 numbers in this optical illusion

From three-headed dear to invisible chess pieces, we have seen so many different types of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. And one of our favourite types of illusions are those that have something hidden in plain sight – just like today's mind-boggling find. A perplexing number optical illusion...
ARTS
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
Indy100

Indy100

173K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy