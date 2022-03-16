ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Endeavor Posts Q4 Net Loss But Revenue Tops Wall Street Estimates

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTspQ_0ehCxBfW00

Click here to read the full article.

Endeavor Group Holdings , which went public nearly a year ago, closed 2021 with a net loss but exceeded Wall Street revenue forecasts.

Losses totaled $16.7 million in the fourth quarter ending December 31, though that was more than three times narrower than the year-ago period’s $56.5 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a cash-flow measure favored by many media companies, including Endeavor, because they feel it offers the best gauge of their financial status. Endeavor’s EBITDA came in at $229.5 million for the quarter, up from $172.6 million a year ago.

Revenue hit $1.5 billion, up from $960.9 million and ahead of analysts’ consensus expectation of $1.36 billion.

For all of 2021, revenue totaled $5.1 billion, exceeding the company’s guidance. In 2020, revenue reached $3.5 billion.

Endeavor owns talent agencies WME and IMG as well as mixed martial arts leader UFC and a range of other assets. Its representation division, which includes its agency businesses, saw revenue rocket 161% compared with the Covid-stricken year-ago period, reaching $717.9 million. The company credited the timing of content delivered by Endeavor Content, the operation now 80%-owned by Korea’s CJ ENM. Other drivers included higher client commissions and licensing and corporate spending on marketing and experiential activities, which had been nearly dormant during the pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA in the unit rose 138% to $118.4 million.

Investors appeared buoyed by the financials, sending Endeavor’s stagnating shares up 7% in after-market trading. They closed the regular session at $27.87, up 4%, but have mostly moved sideways since the IPO last spring.

The company offered guidance for 2022, forecasting total revenue between $5.2 billion and $5.45 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion.

“In our first year as a public company, we saw significant outperformance across our portfolio as the world began to emerge from the pandemic, with increased attendance at live events and continued heightened demand for premium content,” CEO Ariel Emanuel said in the earnings release. “Given the unique position we occupy in the content landscape, we remain confident about our ability to continue leveraging trends, unlocking growth, and delivering long-term value.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Netflix Testing Extra Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Vizio Shares Slide After Smart-TV Maker Misses Wall Street’s Q4 Revenue Forecast

Click here to read the full article. Smart-TV maker Vizio, which had its IPO nearly a year ago, reported fourth-quarter results below Wall Street expectations, with revenue slipping 14% from the same period in 2020. The company also swung to a net loss of $10.1 million, from net income of $40.8 million, with EBITDA falling to $17.3 million from $54.4 million. Shares in the company, which fell 4% during the regular trading day to close at $13.24 and then tumbled another 3% on the earnings report. They are well below their IPO level and have established a new low in recent weeks. Like...
ECONOMY
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Praises Congress & President Biden For Reauthorizing Violence Against Women Act

Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, who survived a brutal home invasion and rape in 1985, is praising Congress for approving and President Joe Biden for signing the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. “Violence against women is a national problem that is of grave concern and requires national legislation,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “As a victim and survivor of a violent crime myself, I want to thank Congress for passing and President Biden for signing this critically important Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. May we as a nation keep moving the needle forward towards...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Emanuel
International Business Times

Abercrombie Warns Of Weak Margins As Holiday Sales Disappoint

Clothes retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co warned of weaker margins in 2022 after missing holiday-quarter sales and profit estimates due to product shortages and COVID-19 curbs, sending shares down more than 17% in early trading on Wednesday. The Ohio-based retailer took a hit from factory closures in Vietnam and shipping...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Calyxt Posts 86% Decline In Q4 Revenue

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 86% year-on-year, to $1.94 million, missing the consensus of $2.64 million. The revenue decrease was driven by lower volumes of products sold in 2021 as the company had completed the wind-down of its soybean product line prior to the fourth quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Board Of Directors#Wall Street#Mixed Martial Arts#Endeavor Group Holdings#Ebitda#Wme#Img#Ufc#Covid#Endeavor Content#Cj Enm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

Disney Stock: Why It’s a Buy Now

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report remains a good stock to trade, says Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle. The entertainment giant reported a good fiscal first quarter with an adjusted EPS of $1.06, an increase of 231% year-over-year and beat Wall Street estimates by more than 40 cents. Disney’s revenue during the three-month period also grew annually by 34.3% and totaled $21.38 billion for the quarter.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. So what. Does that make sense?. Sorta-kinda yes. According to J.P. Morgan's...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Hibbett Reports Q4 Loss In Net Income

In its Q4 earnings report, Hibbett reported net income of $17.7 million, down from $23.9 million during the same period in 2021. The report noted the athletic apparel retailer saw a “strong sales trend leading up to the Christmas holiday.” CEO and President Mike Longo attributed the lack of major growth to supply chain disruption, inflation fears, and the rise of the Omicron variant.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Weis Markets Posts 8% Revenue Growth In Q4

Weis Markets Inc (NYSE: WMK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year, to $1.11 billion versus $1.03 billion last year. Comparable store sales increased 6.9% on an individual year-over-year basis and rose 21% on a two-year stacked basis. The operating margin was 2.7%, and operating income for the quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sunworks' Q4 Revenue Tops Street View Aided By Acquisition Synergies

EPS loss of $(0.47) widened from last year's $(0.27). Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(4.44) million versus $(4.62) million last year. Sunworks held $20 million in cash and equivalents. "We delivered sequential revenue growth in the quarter, adeptly navigating ongoing supply chain issues, permitting delays, labor challenges, and other COVID-related challenges,"...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Deadline

57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy