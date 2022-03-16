Man Who Fatally Stabbed Woman In North Massapequa Dies From Self-Inflicted Injuries, Police Say

North Manhattan Avenue in North Massapequa. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 34-year-old man has died from self-inflicted injuries after he fatally stabbed a woman and critically injured another woman on Long Island, police said.

Vincent Maiolica was identified as the man who fatally stabbed 29-year-old Irene Spantopanagos, of Massapequa, and injured a 22-year-old woman at a North Massapequa residence on Saturday, March 12, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said when officers arrived at the home on North Manhattan Avenue, they discovered that Maiolica, also of Massapequa, had stabbed the two women and attempted to take his own life.

They were all hospitalized, and Spantopanagos was pronounced dead on the morning of Sunday, March 13, police reported.

Police said Maiolica was pronounced dead on Monday, March 14.

Investigators have determined that the case was a murder-suicide, NCPD said.

