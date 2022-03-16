ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Massapequa, NY

Man Who Fatally Stabbed Woman In North Massapequa Dies From Self-Inflicted Injuries, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKQca_0ehCx2oE00
North Manhattan Avenue in North Massapequa. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 34-year-old man has died from self-inflicted injuries after he fatally stabbed a woman and critically injured another woman on Long Island, police said.

Vincent Maiolica was identified as the man who fatally stabbed 29-year-old Irene Spantopanagos, of Massapequa, and injured a 22-year-old woman at a North Massapequa residence on Saturday, March 12, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said when officers arrived at the home on North Manhattan Avenue, they discovered that Maiolica, also of Massapequa, had stabbed the two women and attempted to take his own life.

They were all hospitalized, and Spantopanagos was pronounced dead on the morning of Sunday, March 13, police reported.

Police said Maiolica was pronounced dead on Monday, March 14.

Investigators have determined that the case was a murder-suicide, NCPD said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Jericho Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 in Jericho. A 30-year-old man was operating a 2021 Kia-K5 sedan heading westbound on Jericho Turnpike when he struck a motorcyclist who was also heading westbound, Nassau County Police said. The motorcyclist,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Newburgh Man Attacks Father With Knife, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man allegedly attacked his father with a knife during a domestic argument. The attack took place around 7 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, in the City of Newburgh in the area of Van Ness Street and Carpenter Avenue for an assault. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Massapequa, NY
City
Massapequa, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Massapequa, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Intoxicated Rocky Point Driver Causes Two Wrong-Way Crashes In Suffolk County, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver caused a pair of wrong-way crashes on Long Island that left one person hospitalized, police said. In Suffolk County, Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, where there was a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Route 25A in East Shoreham.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Brentwood Man Killed After Colliding With Truck

A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck on Long Island. The victim was riding a 2020 Suzuki motorcycle around 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, in Brentwood near Wicks Road when the crash occurred. An investigation found that Wayne Smith, age 47, of Brentwood, lost control of...
BRENTWOOD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Murder#Long Island
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV In Coram

A local woman was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a Long Island roadway. The crash took place around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, in Corman on North Bicycle Path, said the Suffolk County Police. The victim, identified as Merlin Elizabeth Martinez, was struck by Mark Daniels, driving...
CORAM, NY
Daily Voice

Newburgh Caretaker Admits To Starving 7-Year-Old Boy To Death

A Hudson Valley woman has admitted to abusing and starving a 7-year-old boy she kept secreted inside her apartment, authorities announced. Leticia Bravo, age 39, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, March 16 to manslaughter for her role in the death of 7-year-old Peter Cuacuas, who was kept hidden behind a bedroom behind a door that locked from the outside.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Warren County Woman, 24, Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Own Pickup Truck, Police Say

A 24-year-old Warren County woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after being run over by her own pickup truck, authorities said. Samantha Gardner, of Hackettstown, was behind the wheel of a Sierra pickup truck heading north on Grand Avenue near Robins Court when the vehicle stalled and she exited just after 2:10 p.m. on Monday, March 14, local police said in a Wednesday release.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In 2-Car Hit-Run Maryland Crash

Police have identified the woman who was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County. Jeanette Diggs, 64, of Forestville, was pronounced dead shortly after being discovered unresponsive by police on Walters Lane around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Initial investigation suggested that two separate...
FORESTVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Growing Concerns Over Missing 13-Year-Old From Baltimore

Baltimore Police are seeking the public's help to locate Mohaganny Gilmore, 13, was last seen in the 1500 block of Shields Place on Wednesday, Mar. 16, the department said. Gilmore is about 5'5" and weighs about 160 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Hempstead Gang Member Convicted Of Violent Shooting

An alleged Bloods street gang member on Long Island with a lengthy rap sheet was convicted on multiple charges after allegedly shooting a man in a busy intersection and attempting to flee from justice, the DA announced. Hempstead resident Trevor Ford, age 30 was convicted on Tuesday, March 15 of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
234K+
Followers
37K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy