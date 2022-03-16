Lyft's $0.55 customer charge begins next week

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Lyft customers will see a $0.55 fuel surcharge for each ride beginning next week, the company said Wednesday, explaining that 100% of the funds will go to the drivers.

"Lyft is adding a $0.55 fuel surcharge to each ride that’ll go directly from riders to drivers—100% of it," the company said in a statement . "This will help offset fuel costs...drivers can expect these additional earnings for at least the next 60 days."

The surcharge will be applied to each pickup, including on shared rides, Lyft said. Drivers will be able to see the additional earnings in each trip receipt and in their earnings summary.

New York City and Nevada customers will be the only ones that won't see the fuel charge on their rides, Lyft said, explaining that the minimum earnings standard for drivers in NYC was raised 5.3% this month and that regulations are preventing them in Nevada.

"Regulatory requirements prevent us from rolling out the surcharge immediately," Lyft said . "We are working hard to bring it to drivers there as soon as possible."

In addition to the fuel surcharge, all drivers will be able to get between four and five percent cashback on gasoline purchases through June 30 if they sign up for the Lyft Direct debit card, which can be applied for in the app.

The card also gives drivers the opportunity to be paid for rides instantly, as the funds would go from the ride, straight to the debit card.

"We’ll continue monitoring gas prices, listening to how drivers are being impacted, and finding ways to support them as things evolve," the company said.

Lyft's temporary surcharge was announced the same day that Uber's went into effect for both rideshare and Eats customers.

On each Uber ride, customers will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 and Uber Eats customers will pay either $0.35 or $0.45 on each order, depending on their location.

