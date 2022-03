All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Shopping inside an airport is usually not something most people remember. But for Ana de Armas, there was one particular experience on her way home to Havana that she’ll never forget. “I was 19 years old, at the airport in Madrid, and thought I should get a facial moisturizer because it’s a very long flight home.” That little jar of moisturizing cream came from Estée Lauder. And now, nearly 15 years later, de Armas is two years into her her role as one of the company’s global brand ambassadors. “Who would have thought this was going to happen?” she says with a sense of irony and delight.

