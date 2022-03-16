Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin Storms Off After White Nationalist Questions

Idaho lawmakers on Monday passed legislation modeled after Texas’ highly controversial abortion law, banning the practice after six weeks of pregnancy and allowing certain families to file lawsuits against providers. The bill, which passed by a 51-14 vote, now heads to Republican Gov. Brad Little, who not yet said whether he’ll sign it. Unlike in Texas, the Idaho bill includes exceptions for incest and rape, and only abortion providers can be sued. The Idaho legislation also differs from the Texas bill in that only family members can file lawsuits against the providers, and not all private American citizens. This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi, which could threaten the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO