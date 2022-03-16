Segment of Erie Street Closed for Construction

The Village of Caledonia Police Department reports that a segment of Erie Street is closed for construction. The closure is set to only last a few days. The construction project begins around March 16, 2022, according to the Village of Caledonia Police Department’s Facebook post. Reesman’s Excavating and Grading Inc. will be replacing an aging sanitary sewer.

Due to the need to replace the sanitary sewer, a segment along Erie Street – from Brookview Court, north to the former Olympia Brown property – will be closed. View the photo provided by the Village of Caledonia Police Department for a visual of the closures. It is outlined in red in the photo.

During construction, a portion of Erie Sreet will be closed to thru traffic. The Village of Caledonia states, “due to the soil conditions within the area, the trench excavation can become wide and unstable making it unsuitable for passing traffic. Prior to the work beginning on Erie Street, Reesman’s will be installing a temporary bypass road to connect Erie Street to Daily Double and Riva Ridge. The bypass road will be expected to be utilized during construction hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for ALL traffic north of the work zone.”

Image Courtesy of the Village of Caledonia Police Department

Additionally, the police department notes that it is anticipated that the bypass road will be in use for approximately 6 weeks. The photo provided shows the bypass road in yellow.

The intersection of Kentwood Drive and Erie Street will be closed to through traffic. This means that all traffic from Kentwood Drive and the Ravine Bay Estates area will not be able to access Erie Street during this time period. The Caledonia Police Department anticipates that the closure will last a few days.

If you have questions about the project, contact:

Mike Yeager, Foth Infrastructure & Enviroment, Project Representative/Inspector 303-818-8065

Bob Lui, Caledonia Utility Operations Supervisor 262-681-3900

Anthony Bunkelman P.E., Public Services Director Village of Caledonia 262-835-6416

