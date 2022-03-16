The County is Considering a Temporary ‘Safe Shelter’ Ordinance Allowing For Emergency Homeless Accommodation; Planning Commission Will Hold Hearing Tomorrow
Community notification from the County of Humboldt:. The Humboldt County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Safe Parking - Safe Shelter Pilot Program and Shelter Crisis Ordinance, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. You are invited to join us in-person or remotely for this hybrid meeting....lostcoastoutpost.com
