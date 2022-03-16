ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Freddie Freeman posts emotional farewell letter to Braves, fans

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lPOI_0ehCuqxE00
Sep 30, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) poses with his wife Chelsea and son Max after the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies and clinched the National League East Division title at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Dale Zanine

Sharing the news Atlanta Braves fans dreaded, longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman bid farewell to the team in an emotional social media post Wednesday afternoon.

The Braves and Freeman couldn’t come to terms on a longterm contract, ending his 12 years in Atlanta that included the 2020 National League MVP and last year’s World Series championship.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Freeman posted. “For the past 15 years I got to be a part of your organization. It was truly an honor. We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me group up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love @chelseafreeman5 and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world. I’m so glad my family got to be a part of yours! To Snit, my coaches, teammates, training staff, clubhouse staff, and everyone who made Turner Field and Truist Park so special for my family and I over the years, Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“It has been a blast to have you cheer for me and I hope I was able to bring smiles to a lot of your homes over the years. I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well. Although our time has come to an end, I look forward to seeing and playing in front of you all again. When that time comes, I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together. I love you Braves Country! Champions Forever! Love, Freddie, Chelsea, Charlie, Brandon, Maximus.”

Atlanta traded for A’s All-Star Matt Olson this week as Freeman’s replacement.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves caught Freddie Freeman off-guard with Matt Olson trade

The New York Post reported that Freddie Freeman and his team were caught off-guard by the Atlanta Braves decision to trade for Oakland A’s Matt Olson. The Matt Olson trade to Atlanta seemed to shock all involved, as even Olson seemed a little awestruck as he reacted to the “bittersweet” move back home to Georgia.
MLB
FanSided

What Yankees trade means for Braves, Freddie Freeman

The Yankees traded for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt of the Twins. What does this mean for the Braves and Freddie Freeman?. In Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees received a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop, thus eliminating their need for a player like Carlos Correa. Donaldson is a power hitting third baseman and designated hitter candidate, thus providing the Yankees lineup with another bopper. Rortvedt is a high-caliber defensive replacement for Gary Sanchez.
MLB
Popculture

Atlanta Braves Make Blockbuster Trade That Impacts Freddie Freeman's Future

It looks like Freddie Freeman will be moving on from the Atlanta Braves. On Monday, the Braves announced they have made a trade with the Oakland Athletics, acquiring the first Baseman Matt Olson in exchange for top prospects catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Christan Pache, 2021 first-round pick Ryan Cusick and Minor League pitcher Joey Estes. Olson will replace Freeman who has been with the Braves since 2010.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Matt Olson
WMAZ

Braves acquire star first baseman, signaling end of Freddie Freeman era

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have acquired Oakland A's first baseman Matt Olson in a trade on Monday. It means Freddie Freeman's time in Atlanta has likely come to an end. Olson, who grew up in Gwinnett County and went to Parkview High School, made his MLB debut in 2016. He has won two Gold Glove Awards, three Fielding Bible Awards, and was an All-Star in 2021.
MLB
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
FanSided

Matt Olson trade: Best memes and tweets from Braves fans

Twitter reacts to the news that the Oakland A’s are trading Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves, meaning Atlanta are no longer signing Freddie Freeman. In another massive day for MLB free agency, the Oakland A’s are trading first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta. Of course, this means that the Braves are no longer pursuing Freddie Freeman.
MLB
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League Mvp#Turner Field#Braves Country
FanSided

Blue Jays slugger hints Freddie Freeman move is coming

Freddie Freeman to the Toronto Blue Jays is starting to pick up some serious steam. With the Atlanta Braves moving on from Freddie Freeman, there is a chance he ends up going to a dark horse for his services in the Toronto Blue Jays. Since the Braves traded for Oakland...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves replace Nats killer Freeman with Olson at 1B

Freddie Freeman will almost certainly call a new city home this season after the Atlanta Braves traded four prospects to the Oakland A’s for first baseman Matt Olson. Freeman, who in his career has a .916 OPS and 26 home runs against Washington, has held out for top dollar on the free agent market and the Braves appear to have decided not to pay up.
MLB
CBS 46

Spring Training begins Monday in Florida for Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spring Training has started for the Atlanta Braves in southern Florida. It’s not just Freddie Freeman who is missing at Spring Training. A couple of other big names are also missing, including Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler and Joc Perderson. All three players are free agents...
MLB
ESPN

Atlanta Braves re-sign NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario to 2-year, $18 million deal

The Atlanta Braves re-signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a two-year, $18 million contract, the team announced Wednesday. The contract includes a team option for the 2024 season. The Braves also signed outfielder Alex Dickerson to a one-year, $1 million (nonguaranteed) contract and right-hander Tyler Thornburg to a one-year, $900,000 (nonguaranteed)...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll vocal on Colin Kaepernick’s comeback bid

Colin Kaepernick’s bid to return to the NFL is now in full swing. It’s been over five years since the 34-year-old took the field but despite his lengthy hiatus, the former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback is doing everything he can to come back and play the game he loves. Right now, his chance might come with the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
5K+
Followers
301
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy