ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WEB EXTRA: Cory Bradford on the Illini in the NCAA Tournament and more

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5D4Z_0ehCumfY00

(WCIA) — Former Illini standout guard Cory Bradford chats with Andy Olson about the Illini as they get ready for the NCAA Tournament. They talk about what his teams had that led them to the second weekend, if Illinois can do so this time around, and more.

Tune into the full Your Illini Nation Tournament Special on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. on WCIA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Woman killed in Monday morning crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old woman from Chenoa was killed Monday morning in a crash on U.S. Route 24 near Meadows. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at 2480 East Road. State Troopers said the woman was the driver and sole occupant of a car that for crossed the center line for […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Riverton High School teacher dies of natural causes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said preliminary autopsy results indicated a Riverton High School teacher found dead over the weekend died of natural causes. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said there was no evidence of injury or trauma in regards to David Dressel’s death. Dressel was found dead in […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Spun

Longtime College Basketball Head Coach Announces Retirement

After spending more than a third of his life as a college basketball head coach, longtime Northwestern State head coach Mike McConathy is calling it a career. On Monday, McConathy announced his retirement after 23 years as head coach of the Demons. In a statement NSU athletic director Kevin Bostian praised him for his incredible impact on the school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Boilermakers

Five things to ponder following Iowa's 75-66 win over Purdue on Sunday in the Big Ten tourney championship game:. Iowa hoisted a Big Ten championship trophy Sunday because of the bond that has developed over the course of nine months since the pieces for the 2021-22 Hawkeye team were put in place.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Olson
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson personally reached out to 1 team

Deshaun Watson has been strongly linked to two NFC South teams, and it was apparently his idea to get a third involved. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are viewed as the two teams that have the best chance of landing Watson. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, and a report on Monday claimed he has turned down inquiries from all teams except Carolina and New Orleans. The Atlanta Falcons then entered the mix on Tuesday, and they may have done so at Watson’s request.
NFL
WCIA

Coroner: 11-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the death of an 11-year-old boy who was taken to a Springfield hospital on Saturday. Allmon said Cameron Bentley was pronounced dead at around 3:25 p.m. by emergency room staff, shortly after his arrival. An autopsy was done Monday and preliminary findings suggest the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Coroner names victim from deadly crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 24 Monday morning. Yoder said that the woman is 44-year-old Elsie L. Sizer of Chenoa. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Sizer died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the crash. Toxicology testing […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Centennial High shooting suspect to be tried as adult

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 18-year-old suspect in shooting near Centennial High School six months ago will be tried as an adult, according to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. Montres Reed was 17 years old at the time of the incident, which happened on Sept. 15. Police officers responded to shots-fired incident near the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Healthy bowl lunch special at Silvercreek Restaurant

Silvercreek Restaurant is back featuring their signature lunch dish, the healthy bowl. Make plans now to check out their upcoming St. Patrick’s Day and the specials they will have for that day. Sunday night dinners. Opening Sunday nights. 3 early Bird specials. Sundays 4 to 5pm. Wednesdays and Thursdays...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Woman arrested in homicide investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police recently made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred near Chickadee Court and Roadrunner Court Monday afternoon. Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Valencia E. Phillips at around 2 p.m. on Monday. According to officers, her preliminary charges are first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Suspensions Following Sunday’s Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie found himself without a wheel after running into the wall during the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Unfortunately, the crash wasn’t the only bad news for LaJoie and his team. Earlier this week, NASCAR announced a four-race suspension for his crew chief.
PHOENIX, AZ
WCIA

Man charged with drug possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was arraigned on six felony charges on Tuesday following an investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. The charges allege that on Monday, 44-year-old Jeremy Taylor possessed a knife with a blade at least three inches in length, a machete and substances containing both methamphetamine and heroin. The most […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy