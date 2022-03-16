ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Metro Richmond Zoo set for expansion

By Jakob Cordes
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo – confusingly located in rural southwestern Chesterfield – is set for a major expansion after its application got a stamp of approval from the Chesterfield Planning Commission.

Chesterfield green-lights massive Spring Rock Green redevelopment

According to the proposal, the zoo would add 25 acres to its current 105 acre operation. Three separate plots would also be sun off to be used for homes for the owner’s children, who work at the zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36izGV_0ehCuPJj00
Map showing the proposed site of the zoo expansion.

Details including what animals might be added and proposed food stands were sadly not included in the conditional use application.

The project won the unanimous support of the planning commission, and is likely to win the support of the Board of Supervisors when they vote on it.

Community Policy