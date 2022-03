Get ready to laugh – and look fab while doing it. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were totally glam while prepping to host the 94th Academy Awards. If this first look is any indication, expect Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer to bring the glitz and beauty along with the funny when they host the upcoming Academy Awards. The trio of Oscar hosts was spotted for the first time on Monday (Feb. 28) in Los Angeles, as they headed to rehearsals for the Mar. 27 extravaganza. Wanda, 57, dressed appropriately for the late Southern California winter, rocking a white pantsuit with a protective facemask. She accessorized the look with a bit of bling on her fingers, ears, and neck.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO