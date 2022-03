BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are losing one of the big bats that helped them get within two games of the World Series last season. The versatile Kyle Schwarber has reportedly signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports in Philly. The deal is reportedly for four years with an average annual value just under $20 million, according to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark. Schwarber, 29, declined a mutual option worth $11.5 million with Boston for the 2022 season, a gamble that paid off big now that the DH is available in the National League. Boston acquired Schwarber...

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO