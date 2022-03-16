ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson is branded with her name on his chest

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhJ0O_0ehCthI800

Sure, getting your significant other’s name tattooed on your skin is a declaration of love, but getting their name permanently branded is a whole ‘nother level. Pete Davidson did just that with Kim Kardashian’s name on his chest, proving that their relationship is the real deal.

Listen to Pop Now on Audacy

The famed reality star shared the intriguing news on Wednesday's episode of Ellen. “Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got,” said Kardashian, referring to her new boyfriend. “But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding because he wanted to do something that was really different... that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.

Yup! The Saturday Night Live comedian actually has “Kim” branded on his upper chest. Apparently, Davidson has two other tattoos that symbolize Kardashian. During the sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim K revealed that her favorite affectionate tattoo on Davidson's body is the one that says “my girl is a lawyer.”

Kardashian recently made her relationship with Davidson Instagram official by posting a photo of them cuddling together on the floor. “Whose car are we gonna take?!,” the simple caption read. The couple’s IG debut shockingly received over 6 million likes on the platform.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kim K
Person
Ellen Degeneres
shefinds

Ariana Grande Just Went Makeup Free—& Our Jaws Dropped!

Ariana Grande is known for her love of beauty, and after launching her own makeup line, r.e.m.beauty in November she’s further solidified herself within that realm. However, amid her glammed up Instagram feed of experimental looks, Grande recently granted us a rare look at her bare face that was undeniably stunning. The 28-year-old singer let the pic speak for itself, posting it with no caption and easily racking up more than 6 million likes.
MUSIC
People

Hulu's The Kardashians: First Trailer Features Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement

The Kardashian-Jenner family is returning to TV. Hulu released the first official trailer for The Kardashians on Monday night, featuring big moments in the lives of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner since they ended E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians last summer. The clip aired during Monday's episode of The Bachelor.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Raptvcom#Ig
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Marlee Matlin asked about death of William Hurt, who she accused of rape, in uncomfortable interview

Marlee Matlin was asked to speak about the death of her ex-boyfriend William Hurt, who she once accused of physical and sexual abuse, in an uncomfortable red carpet interview.Matlin, 56, and Hurt – who died on Sunday (13 March) at the age of 71 – were a couple in the Eighties, having met on the set of the Oscar-winning film Children of a Lesser God. In 2009, Matlin accused Hurt of repeated abuse during their relationship.Asked on the red carpet at Sunday’s (13 March) Critic’s Choice Awards for her thoughts on Hurt’s death – only hours after the news...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Gush Over Their ‘Beautiful’ Love With Sweet Message

Travis Barker claimed he found ‘something beautiful’ and plans to ‘fight like hell for it’ when it comes to his love for Kourtney Kardashian. Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian, 42, recently paid tribute to their sweet relationship for all to see. The Blink-182 band member took to Twitter to give his sweetheart a shoutout. “Find something beautiful and fight like hell for it,” he tweeted. His message didn’t go unnoticed, especially to Kourt. She reshared his tweet on her Instagram Story and added a red heart emoji along with it.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Dalton Gomez and It’s Just Like Magic

Watch: Megan Fox, Ariana Grande & More Stars With Two-Stone Rings. Ariana and Dalton, we are so "Into You" Valentine's Day isn't over yet for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who gave a peek of PDA in a new Instagram post on Feb. 16. In the two-part post, Ariana and Dalton are first seen embracing one another underneath a moonlit night. In the second part, followers are greeted with a video clip of the pair sharing a sweet kiss. Ariana captioned the post with a single pink heart with an arrow emoji.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Machine Gun Kelly wants BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he would love BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox.Kelly made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (7 March), and DeGeneres asked which boyband he’d want to take the stage at his wedding.“Which boyband am I gonna know the most songs of? For sure NSYNC,” Kelly responded. “But which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS... I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”Kelly added that he met K-pop stars BTS at the Billboard Music Awards and that they were “stoked...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
RELATIONSHIPS
Audacy

Audacy

54K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy