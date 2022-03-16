Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson is branded with her name on his chest

Sure, getting your significant other’s name tattooed on your skin is a declaration of love, but getting their name permanently branded is a whole ‘nother level. Pete Davidson did just that with Kim Kardashian’s name on his chest, proving that their relationship is the real deal.

The famed reality star shared the intriguing news on Wednesday's episode of Ellen. “Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got,” said Kardashian, referring to her new boyfriend. “But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding because he wanted to do something that was really different... that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life. ”

Yup! The Saturday Night Live comedian actually has “Kim” branded on his upper chest. Apparently, Davidson has two other tattoos that symbolize Kardashian. During the sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim K revealed that her favorite affectionate tattoo on Davidson's body is the one that says “my girl is a lawyer.”

Kardashian recently made her relationship with Davidson Instagram official by posting a photo of them cuddling together on the floor. “Whose car are we gonna take?!,” the simple caption read. The couple’s IG debut shockingly received over 6 million likes on the platform.

