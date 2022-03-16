ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Suspect Wanted In Sexual Assault Of Woman At Knifepoint In Reading, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
 11 hours ago
Reading police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint Wednesday, March 16. Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

Reading police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint Wednesday, March 16.

A man wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a face mask, gray pants, and multicolored New Balance sneakers, followed a woman and threatened her with a knife before sexually assaulting her in the 1200 block of Hill Road around 8 a.m., Reading police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at (610)-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County @ 877-373-9913. Information can be provided anonymously.

