Drake Fox fights his way into starting lineup for Cornell College wrestling

Drew Fox is no stranger to hard work.

Throughout his four years on the Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville high school wrestling team, Fox steadily improved, becoming one of the top heavyweight wrestlers in southeast Iowa.

Fox has continued to grind and work his way into a starting spot at Cornell College.

Fox worked his way into a battle for the starting spot with the Rams this season as a junior. Fox ended up the season with a 2-2 record at the varsity level, both wins coming by pins.

With four heavyweights already on the roster and Burlington's Julius Harris joining the fray next season, Fox knows he will have to keep his nose to the grindstone if he wants to compete for the starting spot against next year.

"It's been a fight all season," said Fox, a graduate of Danville High School. "We already had three heavyweights and then a senior (Zachary Finn) bumped up from 197. I ended up fighting it out with Finn for the starting spot. I was hungry. I didn't feel like I would only get one shot, so I had to prove myself."

Fox, who was 11-17 with six pints as a sophomore, found himself locked in an intense battle with Finn for the starting spot. In the end, Finn went on to compete at the regional tournament, but Fox vows to continue the battle next season.

"He would win one and then I would win one. It was a dogfight all year," Fox said. "I got first place at a tournament down in Florida. That's when I really started wrestling at varsity. It was just a fight back and forth all season between the two of us."

While Fox is excited to continue his fight for a starting spot next season, he is even more excited with the progress Cornell is making as a team. Fox is anxious for Harris to get on campus so he can begin training with him.

"I feel like we are really heading in the right direction here. It's exciting to be a part of it," Fox said. "I like it that they are bringing in guys like Julius Harris. I know he wanted to play football in college for a long time, but he changed his mind. I talked to him and I thought, 'His story is the same as mine. I'll be danged.' I'm excited for Julius. He's a really good wrestler. He's really going to develop here at Cornell under coaches (Brent) Hamm and (Matt) Fields."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA TODAY Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 31 years. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.