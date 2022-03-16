'Stand with Ukraine': 'The Guide' to screen in Memphis with proceeds going to relief effort

An action-suspense film from Ukraine opens in Memphis theaters Friday as part of a nationwide fundraising effort in support of war-ravaged Ukraine.

Directed by Oles Sanin, "The Guide" was Ukraine's 2014 submission to the Best International Film category of the Academy Awards. Set in the 1930s, the movie tells the story of a 10-year-old American orphan who joins forces with a blind kobzar (a traveling Ukrainian musician) in a dangerous trek across Soviet-subjugated Ukraine, with a band of killers in pursuit.

The film's dramatic depiction of underdog resistance to armed aggression likely will resonate with viewers who have been watching or reading reports about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24.

In the Memphis area, "The Guide" begins a week's run Friday at the Paradiso, the Hollywood 20, the Forest Hill and the Collierville cinemas.

The "Stand with Ukraine" effort was organized by Marshall Strauss, a Salem, Massachusetts, theater owner who also is board president of the Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America. Founded in 1994, Strauss' organization manages the Ukraine Relief Fund, which provides support for efforts to provide medical services and otherwise assist the Eastern European country during the ongoing invasion by Russia.

According to reports by Deadline and other entertainment industry publications, "The Guide" will occupy hundreds of screens in the U.S., in independent as well as major-chain cinemas. The theaters have pledged to donate all box-office revenue generated by the 127-minute film to the Ukraine fund. Among the groups to be supported by the donations will be the International Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration.

Sanin, the film's director and producer, is in "lock-down" in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv, but he has provided a new video introduction to the film that "conveys the urgency of the situation and the need for assistance," according to Stand with Ukraine publicists, who said that prior to the Russian invasion Ukraine was "a vibrant center of film production."

For advance tickets, visit StandwithUkrainethroughfilm.com.

Donations to the effort can be made at StandwithUkrainethroughfilm.org.