ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville man assaults child for ‘looking at his girlfriend’

By Alicia Patton
WREG
WREG
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tJwc_0ehCtL4G00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man accused of assaulting a child over a woman last month now faces multiple charges.

According to Metro police, Arjun Dangi ,19, forced a child into the laundry room of an apartment complex on Feb. 9 and told the child that if he ever looked or spoke to his girlfriend again, he would kill him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dY0Om_0ehCtL4G00
Arjun Dangi (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
White House HS football coach arrested for statutory rape of student

The child told officers Dangi strangled him and placed a pocketknife on his face. Dangi used so much force during the assault that it impaired the child’s ability to breathe, according to an affidavit.

Officers say that a witness and the child were able to identify Dangi as the suspect in the assault.

Dangi now faces two counts of aggravated assault and harassment charges. he is being held in the Metro jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Raleigh rape suspect captured by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect wanted in a rape and burglary at a home in Raleigh last month. Officers were called to an alleged sexual assault Feb. 2 in the 3000 block of Royal Wood Drive, where someone forced his way into a home and assaulted the homeowner. Wednesday, police arrested Glen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two accused of shooting at police in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after being accused of shooting at police officers in Northeast Memphis Tuesday night. Police say they were investigating an area around 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of Henrietta Road when shots were fired towards them. No injuries were reported. Shortly after, Joe Arnold, 25, and Franklin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother of carjacking victim speaks after arrest in son’s case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – The mother of a carjacking victim is speaking out after an arrest was made in her son’s case. “It was the worst ever,” the victim’s mother Helen King said. “(My son is) still experiencing a lot of PTSD from it.” Police said 23-year-old food delivery driver Tyler King was picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in carjacking at Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after police said he pointed a gun at another man and stole his car in Whitehaven. Trudell Clark is charged with carjacking and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. According to police, back in December, the victim drove to Garden View Apartments on Whitaker Drive to meet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
White House, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Police search for North Memphis burglary suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a home in North Memphis. According to Memphis Police, homeowners in the 600 block of Thomas received a notification of an activated burglar alarm at their home on March 3 around 9:30 p.m. The victim arrived to find a broken window and several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man pleads guilty to 2018 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 28 years in prison following the murder of an 18-year-old in 2018, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. Jaelen Bell is one of three suspects in a case from 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charge as well […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after shooting at North Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Tuesday after the U.S. Marshals Service says he shot a man near a North Memphis intersection. On December 5, 2021, Jorge Maldonado was shot to death near the intersection of Trezevant and Capewood. Authorities said another person was injured in this incident. A warrant out of Shelby County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian struck on Barron Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were investigating a overnight crash involving a pedestrian. It happened overnight Wednesday around 1 a.m. on Barron Avenue, right on the edge of the Orange Mound neighborhood. Police said a woman was struck by a car and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police had Barron blocked off between South […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statutory Rape#Wkrn
WREG

Suspects on run after robbing bank on HWY 64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bank robbery was reported in Lakeland on Wednesday morning. It happened at the Bank of Bartlett on Highway 64 and Houston Levee. The amount stolen has not been reported. Police say the suspects fled the scene quickly after taking the money. No arrests have been made at this time. Later Wednesday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cameras on victim’s car capture Xbox armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man trying to sell his son’s Xbox was robbed at gunpoint at a Hickory Hill Apartment complex Monday, and it was all caught on camera. Police said it happened in the middle of the day at Arbors of Hickory Ridge Apartments. “I know nothing about the apartment complex. I’ve never been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thieves drive into store, take over $80k in merchandise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a business burglary at the 4200 block of Elvis Presley on February 18 where over $80,000 worth of merchandise was taken. MPD posted this video on their facebook page, showing the thieves backing a truck into the store window. Police said when officers arrived, the suspects fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph autopsy rules death as homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The long-awaited autopsy results in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph were released Tuesday. According to the report, the 36-year-old rapper whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. lists the cause of death as “gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and torso.” The report does not make clear the exact number of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in gas station shooting on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A man was shot and killed overnight at the Marathon gas station on Lamar in the Airport Area. Police say it happened minutes before 2 a.m. at 3465 Lamar Avenue. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, child hurt after crash at Park and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a crash at Park and Airways Wednesday afternoon. Police say one vehicle struck a pole. The crash happened before 1 p.m. An adult was pronounced deceased and a child was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. So far, police have not said what caused the crash. An MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cadence Bank on Poplar robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cadence Bank branch at 6515 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis was robbed Wednesday, police said. The suspect handed the clerk a note and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. He was wearing a New York Giants jersey with block clothing, a multicolored hat and a surgical mask, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy