Hundreds of students rally in NYC against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Kimberly Dole
 14 hours ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Hundreds of New York City and Long Island students gathered at Citi Field on Wednesday for a "We Say Gay" rally to denounce Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Florida’s Parental Rights in Education act also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill is a measure that prohibits discussion of classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity for kindergarten through grade 3, or in a manner that is not what the state considers age-appropriate.

"As states across the country try to pass homophobic and transphobic legislation like Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill, I was proud to join with members of @LGBTNetworkNY at Citi Field this morning for the “We Say Gay” rally," NYC Councilmember Sandra Ung, wrote on Twitter.

The rally took place at the LGBT Network's 26th Annual Youth Rally & Conference.

