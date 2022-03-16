Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scene teases an epic sequel

Marvel fans craving an Avengers: Endgame sequel will almost certainly demand the same thing for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Neither will be easy to pull off. And the latter seems almost impossible given the multiverse angle in the movie. But Sony and Marvel might deliver an epic No Way Home sequel at some point in the future, and there’s a deleted scene to support the notion.

Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Before we talk about the No Way Home deleted scene that teases a potential sequel, we’ll remind you there’s already a rumor in place claiming Sony and Marvel want another movie with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

But that’s easier said than done, and the multiverse is to blame.

Are Andrew and Tobey coming back?

Endgame was the culmination of more than a decade of MCU stories, and Marvel can replicate it with ease. You need an overarching story with multiple plots converging towards the same big finale. The next Avengers movie won’t be an Endgame sequel per se, since we won’t see the Avengers face off against Thanos again. But it’s much easier to pull off an Avengers 5 crossover than a new Spider-Man movie with Tobey, Andrew, and Tom.

When it comes to No Way Home, you have to remember the multiverse aspect. Peter Parker caused Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to mess up a spell. That’s why random characters from different universes arrived in the MCU’s primary reality.

Had Strange not stopped it, we could have seen infinite versions of Spider-Man arrive, right alongside infinite villains and other people who know Peter is Spider-Man.

Instead, we got a random Andrew and a random Tobey. They just happen to be variants of the Spider-Man we know and love.

Reuniting the characters again will require some mental gymnastics. Unlike the first time around, Tom will need these specific versions of Spider-Man, who already know him. He’ll want the older Tobey and goofy Andrew who we met in No Way Home. We want them back too, of course.

Then again, whether it’s magic or advanced science, there might be a way to locate these two versions of Spider-Man in the future. Not to mention that the Spider-verse animated feature will offer us a clue about having some continuity in a multiverse story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home still image from the Statue of Liberty fight. Image source: Sony

Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scene

Given the massive success of No Way Home at the box office during the pandemic, it’s likely that Sony and Marvel will want to make another live-action Spider-verse movie. And there’s an insider who claims Sony is already exploring a No Way Home sequel. Tom, Andrew, and Tobey will all be in the sequel starting right from the beginning, the leaker said.

This brings us to the new No Way Home deleted scene detail that shows Sony and Marvel considered having a teaser for a sequel in the movie. The deleted scene had Holland tell the other Spider-Men, “I’ll see you later,” to which Garfield’s Spider-Man replies, “you know where to find us.”

That’s the thing. Peter has no idea where to find them. Neither does Strange. As I’ve just explained, these are random dudes who the spell pulled out of different realities. Even if you were to find Tobey and Andrew, you’d have to bring them from their parallel universes after the events of No Way Home. That way, they still remember their meeting with Tom’s Peter Parker.

But the No Way Home deleted scene would have been a clear indication that a sequel is on the table. What ended up in the movie was a much softer teaser. Tom’s Peter says, “I guess I’ll see you.” Tobey responds, “See you.” It’s the kind of exchange that’s less committal than the one in the deleted scene.

The No Way Home digital release is available widely right now, and you can watch it on many different platforms – here’s how.

