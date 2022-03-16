ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Best L’or De Seraphine Candles To Add Elegance To Any Room

By Danielle Smyth
Simplemost
Although you could probably spend years shopping all the different candles sold in the U.S., certain ones stand out for their long-lasting scents, beautiful presentations and longer burn times. L’or De Seraphine falls into this category of exceptional candles, and their premium products have designer touches that other brands just can’t match.

Each of the L’or de Seraphine candles comes in a handmade ceramic container created by celebrated designers. Better still, the candles are made with sustainably-sourced palm oil candles.

At the head of L’or de Seraphine are two sisters, Dara and Laina. Their parents were interior designers, and as adults, the sisters started searching for olfactory experiences that were more individualized and indulgent. The candles are visually appealing, too, as the ceramic containers feature vibrant, engaging and often playful color palettes and patterns.

Sustainability drives the brand’s work, and you’ll never have to worry about not having a clean burn with these luxurious candles. The company also partners with a range of nonprofits to support safe spaces for others through their Sanctuary collection.

Some of the notes you can expect to smell wafting from these candles include cloves, eucalyptus, juniper, peppered jasmine and ginger-dusted citrus.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for the Best L’or De Seraphine Designer Scented Candle.

L’or de Seraphine No. 33 Scented Candle Ares Ceramic Jar

This candle is exciting right from the start, with a jungle-inspired pattern on the package and ceramic holder. You’ll feel as if you’re in the thick of the jungle when you burn it, thanks to the musky scents of sage, cedarwood, eucalyptus and patchouli.

L’or de Seraphine No. 25 Mansour Marrakech Ceramic Jar Candle

A wonderful choice as a housewarming or birthday gift, the Mansour Marrakech candle features a lush, botanical packaging design that is sure to impress. It offers a combination of fragrances meant to evoke the ambiance of a luxurious and relaxing setting, complete with sunshine, swaying palms and fresh citrus. Light up this candle and bask in the scents of bergamot, ginger-dusted citrus and apple, plus a touch of jasmine and tobacco.

Additional Candle-Buying Considerations

Most L’or de Seraphine candles come in two sizes, but others only in one. A medium is 6.4 ounces, and the large size is 17 ounces. The medium size will burn for 45 hours, and the large for 80.

Sizes, prices and burn times may vary; be sure to read the production description for specifics. The company also sells ornament candles for the holidays and scent diffusers.

Simplemost

