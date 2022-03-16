ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York DMV rolls out revised driver’s license

967thevine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — The next time you renew your driver’s license in New...

967thevine.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hill

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Zients to leave post

President Biden 's coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients will depart in April to return to private life, the White House announced Thursday. Zients, who helped coordinate the largest vaccination campaign in American history through multiple waves of the pandemic, will be replaced by Ashish Jha, a public health expert who currently serves as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
POTUS
The Hill

House leaders want to take up daylight saving time bill — later

A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent is finding bipartisan support in the House after its passage in the Senate. But it’s unclear when – or if – the lower chamber will take up the legislation as leaders punt the effort to the back burner in favor of other pressing matters, including responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy