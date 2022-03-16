ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmett Till’s Cousin Responds To Taraji P. Henson Referencing His Case In Her Plea To Free Jussie Smollett

By Atiya Jordan
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 14 hours ago
As reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, last Sunday, Jussie Smollett’s fellow Empire castmate Taraji P. Henson took to Instagram to speak on his punishment for creating a hate hoax. She referenced Emmett Till’s brutal 1955 lynching in a call for his release. On Monday, Till’s cousin, Deborah Watts,...

Comments / 13

CUPID CARRIES A GUN
13h ago

You would think they would be happy his attacker is locked up. All I heard when the story first broke was the person responsible for this should pay!!!!🤔🤔

Reply
11
No reparations!!!!
10h ago

Jussie Smollett was just released from jail. Seems black privilege, rich privilege, gay privilege and leftist privilege paid off for Jussie.

Reply(4)
10
Bionica In Pielexia
12h ago

yes let's compare laws from different crimes & different Times to excuse someone who broke a law. Sure Till would be proud, but what do I know? 🙄

Reply
4
