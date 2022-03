The 13-year-old girl was reportedly forced to wear a shock collar and starve over the course of three years as a form of punishment when she acts bad. The child was forced to assist the adults with shoplifting. The young girl reportedly rang a neighbor’s doorbell repeatedly begging for help. The neighbor answered the door and was met by the girl, who handed her a vibrating dog collar. The neighbor also said that when she took the dog collar from the girl it buzzed in her hand.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO