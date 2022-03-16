ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Man who died in fire at Vienna Township transmission business IDed

By Joey Oliver
The Flint Journal
 11 hours ago
VIENNA TWP., MI—Police and fire officials have identified a Mt. Morris man who died in a fire at D&S Transmission in February. Jeffrey Lindquist, 59, an employee at the...

The Flint Journal

Mt. Morris Township police ID woman killed in head-on crash

MT. MORRIS TWP., MI—Police in Mt. Morris Township have released the name of a woman killed during a head-on crash on Clio and Stanley roads Monday, March 14. Police said Deborah Wescoat, 67, died when her northbound Chevrolet Blazer was hit head-on by a Dodge Ram that was passing other vehicles in the northbound lanes of Clio Road.
CLIO, MI
MLive

2 found dead in Michigan home, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

DETROIT – Two people were found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Detroit home on Tuesday, WDIV Local 4 reports. The male and female hadn’t had contact with anyone for more than 24 hours. They were found around 11:30 p.m. in a house on Algonquin Street. There was a generator in the kitchen that wasn’t running when first responders arrived, but officials believe it had been on and ran out of gas.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

1 killed in early-morning shooting on Flint’s west side

FLINT, MI—An early-morning shooting on the city’s west side claimed the life of a 42-year-old man, Flint police said. Police said Genesee County 911 was called around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, regarding a shooting in the 1100 block of North Ballenger Highway. The victim was found in...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan 16-year-old charged with murder in fatal crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 16-year-old male is charged with second-degree murder related to a head-on crash that killed a woman and injured three other people. The crash, which happened around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 on Belleville Road between Ecorse Road and Robson Road in Van Buren Township, resulted in the death of Chataya Jayana Thurman, 20, of Van Buren Township. An 18-year-old Van Buren Township woman, a 56-year-old Ypsilanti woman, and a 51-year-old Ypsilanti man were injured.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan woman killed in single car crash along M-53, police looking for witnesses

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI -- An investigation is underway after a 47-year-old Almont woman was killed Monday in a single-car crash on northbound M-53 near 21 Mile Road. According to a press release from the Shelby Township Police Department, the crash was reported around 12:02 p.m. Monday after witnesses saw a Ford Expedition leave the freeway and drive into the woods.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
The Ann Arbor News

US-23 reopens after natural gas pipeline explosion; investigation into cause continues

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI—US-23 in northern Livingston County is open in both directions after closing during the morning of Wednesday, March 16, following a gas explosion. Michigan State Police officials said the highway was reopened as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The road was closed due to a gas explosion just north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township. Police said it appears a natural gas pipeline exploded, spreading debris.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man accused of shooting teen over gas money to head to trial

FLINT, MI—A Flint man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money is likely headed to trial after rejecting a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors Tuesday, March 15. Archie Hayman, the attorney representing Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, said he and his client rejected a plea offer put forth...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

67-year-old Mt. Morris woman dies in head-on crash, police say

MT. MORRIS TWP., MI—A 67-year-old Mt. Morris woman died Monday when the vehicle she was driving was hit head-on by another vehicle. Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach told MLive-The Flint Journal that shortly before noon Monday, March 14, a Dodge Ram traveling south in the northbound lanes of Clio Road crashed head-on into a northbound Chevrolet Blazer driven by the victim.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
MLive

Judge waits to decide on live testimony from Snyder, others charged with Flint water crimes

FLINT, MI -- A judge will wait before deciding whether former Gov. Rick Snyder must appear before a jury in a civil trial tied to the Flint water crisis. U.S. District Court Judge Judith E. Levy on Tuesday, March 15, heard arguments on motions to quash subpoenas issued to Synder and four others facing criminal charges related to the water crisis and who are potential witnesses in a civil trial that pits four Flint children against two engineering companies that advised Flint about its water.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan doctor charged with assaulting women arrested in Canada after fleeing

MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A doctor accused of assaulting women in Michigan has been arrested in Canada after fleeing charges more than a year ago, WDIV Local 4 reports. An investigation into allegations that Mfed Mosely had assaulted multiple women began in January 2021 after several women came forward. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges in February 2021, but he had already fled the country.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

