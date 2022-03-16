Man who died in fire at Vienna Township transmission business IDed

MT. MORRIS TWP., MI—Police in Mt. Morris Township have released the name of a woman killed during a head-on crash on Clio and Stanley roads Monday, March 14. Police said Deborah Wescoat, 67, died when her northbound Chevrolet Blazer was hit head-on by a Dodge Ram that was passing other vehicles in the northbound lanes of Clio Road.
DETROIT – Two people were found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Detroit home on Tuesday, WDIV Local 4 reports. The male and female hadn’t had contact with anyone for more than 24 hours. They were found around 11:30 p.m. in a house on Algonquin Street. There was a generator in the kitchen that wasn’t running when first responders arrived, but officials believe it had been on and ran out of gas.
FLINT, MI—An early-morning shooting on the city’s west side claimed the life of a 42-year-old man, Flint police said. Police said Genesee County 911 was called around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, regarding a shooting in the 1100 block of North Ballenger Highway. The victim was found in...
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 16-year-old male is charged with second-degree murder related to a head-on crash that killed a woman and injured three other people. The crash, which happened around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 on Belleville Road between Ecorse Road and Robson Road in Van Buren Township, resulted in the death of Chataya Jayana Thurman, 20, of Van Buren Township. An 18-year-old Van Buren Township woman, a 56-year-old Ypsilanti woman, and a 51-year-old Ypsilanti man were injured.
FLINT, MI—Flint police are looking for a man they believe to be the shooter in a March 8 double homicide on the city’s northwest side. Police said the man, 31, is not in police custody and is to be considered armed and dangerous. The suspect’s last known vehicle...
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Jennifer Mitchell flew from California to Michigan with a strong message for boaters. Mitchell’s 18-year-old son, Jack, was hit by a boat and killed while swimming in Gull Lake on July 5, 2020. “He gleamed as he told about how he loved swimming,” Mitchell said during her...
UPDATE: 67-year-old Mt. Morris woman dies in head-on crash, police say. MT. MORRIS TWP., MI—Police in Mt. Morris Township are investigating a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning near the intersection of Clio and Stanley roads. The crash was reported to police at 11:57 a.m. Monday, March 14, according to...
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI -- An investigation is underway after a 47-year-old Almont woman was killed Monday in a single-car crash on northbound M-53 near 21 Mile Road. According to a press release from the Shelby Township Police Department, the crash was reported around 12:02 p.m. Monday after witnesses saw a Ford Expedition leave the freeway and drive into the woods.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI—All lanes of US-23 and Old US-23 are closed following a gas explosion Wednesday morning in northern Livingston County. Michigan State Police officials said the highways are closed due to a gas explosion just north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township. Police said it appears a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI—US-23 in northern Livingston County is open in both directions after closing during the morning of Wednesday, March 16, following a gas explosion. Michigan State Police officials said the highway was reopened as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The road was closed due to a gas explosion just north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township. Police said it appears a natural gas pipeline exploded, spreading debris.
FLINT, MI—A Flint man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money is likely headed to trial after rejecting a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors Tuesday, March 15. Archie Hayman, the attorney representing Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, said he and his client rejected a plea offer put forth...
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI—A 67-year-old Mt. Morris woman died Monday when the vehicle she was driving was hit head-on by another vehicle. Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach told MLive-The Flint Journal that shortly before noon Monday, March 14, a Dodge Ram traveling south in the northbound lanes of Clio Road crashed head-on into a northbound Chevrolet Blazer driven by the victim.
LAKE ORION, MI - A police department in Oakland County is warning drivers about the possibility of gas thefts and offering tips for how to prevent them from happening as gas prices continue to soar across the state. The Lake Orion Police Department posted a set of gas theft prevention...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man accused of calling a judge and leaving a two-minute voicemail that included death threats was sentenced today after pleading no contest, authorities announced. The call was made in mid-August to Judge Richard Caretti of Macomb County Circuit Court. Robert Scruggs, 44, of...
CORUNNA, MI—Shiawassee County District Court Judge Ward Clarkson has found an Owosso man competent to stand trial on 11 felonies including attempted murder. Christopher Bryant-Jordan Stubbs is charged in connection with a December 2021 shooting at the Rainbow Bar on Owosso’s west side. Stubbs is charged with two...
FLINT, MI—The preliminary examination of two Flint men charged in the city’s first reported homicide of 2022 was adjourned Tuesday, March 15, as attorneys review evidence gathered during the case’s investigation. Jermaine Lashawn McClain and Jerry Jamar McClain are each charged with one count of first-degree premeditated...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county Board of Commissioners is asking Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to temporarily take over oversight of local elections and demanding that Clerk-Register John Gleason suspend an elections supervisor who’s facing felony ballot tampering charges. Commissioners took the actions in their meeting on...
EAST LANSING, MI - Brendan Santo died of accidental drowning, according to a toxicology report released Monday. The 18-year-old from Rochester Hills went missing Oct. 29, 2021 on the Michigan State University campus. His body was found in the Red Cedar River shortly after midnight on Jan. 21. The Ingham...
FLINT, MI -- A judge will wait before deciding whether former Gov. Rick Snyder must appear before a jury in a civil trial tied to the Flint water crisis. U.S. District Court Judge Judith E. Levy on Tuesday, March 15, heard arguments on motions to quash subpoenas issued to Synder and four others facing criminal charges related to the water crisis and who are potential witnesses in a civil trial that pits four Flint children against two engineering companies that advised Flint about its water.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A doctor accused of assaulting women in Michigan has been arrested in Canada after fleeing charges more than a year ago, WDIV Local 4 reports. An investigation into allegations that Mfed Mosely had assaulted multiple women began in January 2021 after several women came forward. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges in February 2021, but he had already fled the country.
Comments / 0