Man who died in fire at Vienna Township transmission business IDed

DETROIT – Two people were found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Detroit home on Tuesday, WDIV Local 4 reports. The male and female hadn’t had contact with anyone for more than 24 hours. They were found around 11:30 p.m. in a house on Algonquin Street. There was a generator in the kitchen that wasn’t running when first responders arrived, but officials believe it had been on and ran out of gas.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO