How to watch Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies in NCAA women's basketball tournament first round

Florida Gulf Coast was a tough women's basketball team without their best player. With her?

The Eagles may be a fun team to watch in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Kierstan Bell, FGCU's highest scorer averaging more than 22 points a game, missed a month of time with a partial torn meniscus, beginning in late January. But the Eagles (29-2) rolled through the four weeks she was out, losing just one game.

And once Bell returned, the Eagles were naturally even stronger, cruising through the Atlantic Sun Tournament en route to a 12-seed.

They'll play fifth-seeded Virginia Tech (23-9) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in College Park, Md.

The Hokies finished out the regular season with six wins in their last eight games, then marched through Clemson and North Carolina before losing to eventual champ North Carolina State in the semifinals. They're led by center Elizabeth Kitley, who averages 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds a game, while guards Aisha Sheppard and Georgia Moore keep other defenses honest with outside shooting.

Where and when are the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles playing the Virginia Tech Hokies?

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

When: 2:30 p.m., Friday

How can I watch FGCU Eagles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies on TV and live stream?

TV: ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 148 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to FGCU vs. Virginia Tech on radio?

Radio: Fox Sports Radio; SiriusXM (Channel 383)

Online radio: SiriusXM.com, FoxSportsRadio.com, TuneIn.com