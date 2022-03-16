ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants signing Jon Feliciano excited for chance to play his ‘best position’

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 13 hours ago

He has waited for seven years to line up and start where he believes he will be most effective on the offensive line. Sometimes good things come to those who wait.

The Giants signed Jon Feliciano to a one-year contract to step in and start at center, something he never did with the Raiders or the Bills. This will be a transition, but not something he anticipates as being difficult to master.

“Not at all,” Feliciano said Wednesday after signing his new deal. “I’ve been in a lot of people’s ears for a lot of years, trying to get into the center position. I honestly think it’s my best position. I’m just really excited to finally get to show what I’ve got.”

The Giants had Nick Gates as their starting center, until he went down in Week 2 last season to a horrifying fractured leg that required several surgeries to stabilize. That prompted a desperation trade with the Bengals for Billy Price, a former first-round draft pick. The Giants sent defensive lineman B.J. Hill to Cincinnati in return. Price started 15 games for the Giants but will not be re-signed. Hill helped the Bengals to the Super Bowl and on Tuesday received a three-year, $30 million contract as a reward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvvFL_0ehCq9fQ00
Jon Feliciano will play center for the Giants.

Feliciano, 30, made 31 starts for the Bills the past three seasons, lining up the majority of the time at right guard. He did play 104 snaps at center in 2019 and 203 snaps at center in 2020. He said he has been thinking about center since he went to the Raiders in 2015 as a fourth-round pick out of Miami. Rodney Hudson was entrenched as a three-time Pro Bowl center and Feliciano said he made sure to “pick his brain” about the position.

“From those first four years I got to learn center and I really fell in love with it, just the responsibility on your hands,” Feliciano said. “Everything is basically on you, you got to know the defense, you got to make all the calls for the calls around you. I take a lot of pride in knowing that stuff.”

With the addition of Feliciano and Mike Glowinski — the former Colts guard signed to a three-year deal — the Giants have two new interior offensive line starters. The two met in 2015 at the East-West Shrine game and Feliciano said he followed Glowinski’s career ever since then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIFem_0ehCq9fQ00
Jon Feliciano with the Bills during the 2021 season.

“I know he’s a helluva player and I know he’s a nasty little guy so we both got that in common and we’re both excited,” Feliciano said.

Feliciano said when he saw Brian Daboll — the offensive coordinator in Buffalo the past four years — was hired by the Giants, and then he was released by the Bills, he targeted the Giants as a destination spot. He goes back even further with Bobby Johnson, the Giants’ new offensive line coach, who filled that same role in Buffalo. Johnson was the assistant offensive line coach for the Raiders when Feliciano arrived. Johnson drew up goal-line plays and made sure to find a place for Feliciano, a backup player.

“He started looking out for me, putting me in as a fullback or tight end, basically just looking out for me, putting me in anywhere he could,” Feliciano said. “Even went out in motion and ran a couple of routes, that’s every fat man’s dream. Our relationship started from there.”

The relationship continues with the Giants.

“I wanted to play center,” Feliciano said. “I believe in myself and I believe the center position is where I’ll be the best. Thankfully Bobby and Daboll agreed and we got it to work out.”

New York Post

New York Post

