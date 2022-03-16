ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukrainian singer: 'Music keeps me hopeful good will win'

BBC
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ukrainian mezzo-soprano who led a fundraising recital for Ukraine said music helps people "stay hopeful good will win over evil". Singer Anna Starushkevych is from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and her parents and sister are still there. She performed at Pembroke College's chapel in Cambridge on...

www.bbc.com

GV Wire

This 1931 Ukrainian Poem Tells the Story of War There Today

The 1931 Ukrainian poem “Pamiatay” — “Remember” in English — by Oleksandr Oles is as relevant now as it was then. In 1929, communists working on behalf of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin forced peasants to relinquish their land, belongings, and sometimes housing to collective farms. The disruption resulted in less productive farming and food shortages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

‘This world is crazy but music helps me survive’

Musician Behnam Ghazanfaripour is an asylum seeker from Iran. He had to leave his instrument behind when travelling to Belfast in Northern Ireland. Darren Ferguson, who heads up the charity Beyond Skin, made the arrangements for the reunion to happen. BBC News NI captured the moment on camera. Beyond Skin...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

German minister: We will not stop listening to Tchaikovsky and reading Chekhov

Germany’s culture minister Claudia Roth spoke at last night’s Ukraine fundraising concert in Berlin. Among other things the Green politician said: ‘Music is the most effective, the most radical contradiction to war…. ‘We must contradict this deadly, this unbounded madness, as loudly and as audibly as humanly...
MUSIC
Person
Handel
MSNBC

Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

U.S. intelligence officers are warning Putin is “angry” and “frustrated” that Russia has failed to rapidly seize Ukraine’s capitol city. Russian insider and Putin critic Andrei Kozyrev, who served as the Russian Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1996, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Putin’s state of mind and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
#Opera Singer#Crimes Against Humanity#Ukrainian#Pembroke College#Russian
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Diplomat Tells Russian Ambassador to His Face: Putin’s War Criminals Will Go ‘Straight to Hell’

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations confronted Russia’s representative to his face early Thursday moments after Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale military invasion of his country. Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine while an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council—which is, ironically, being chaired by Russia this month—was already underway. At the end of the meeting, Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, turned to his Russian counterpart and told him: “Relinquish your duties as the chair. Call Putin, call [foreign minister Sergei] Lavrov to stop aggression... I welcome the decision of some members of this council to meet as soon as possible to consider the necessary decision, that would condemn the aggression that you have launched on my people.” In a devastating sign-off, he added: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY

