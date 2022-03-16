WATCH NOW: Experts discuss important trends related to identity verification and financial services — from contextual identity to consumer choice

David Whyte is the co-founder & CEO of Irwin, a capital markets technology company building a better way to manage investor relations. Forward-looking statements and investor relations don’t usually go hand in hand, but preparing for any road ahead is important. While 2021 was an eventful year in capital markets because of low interest rates and a record-breaking 1,035 initial public offerings (IPOs), there’s reason to believe 2022 will bring unique opportunities and challenges. With impending interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, urgency in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and a hiring frenzy for investor relations officers (IROs), these are the trends my team and I believe will shape investor relations in the coming months.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO