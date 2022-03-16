ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WATCH NOW: Experts discuss important trends related to identity verification and financial services — from contextual identity to consumer choice

By Sponsor Post
Business Insider
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe financial services industry is central to the evolution in identity verification technology. Demand for convenient digital payments and transfers without compromising security is driving innovation. In the recent event, "Cutting-Edge Identity Verification Is Transforming Financial Services," experts discuss balancing consumer choice with fighting fraud. In today's world, our...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

16% of Businesses Say Verifying Identities of New Customers is the Most Important Challenge to Their Operations

Forty-nine percent of businesses face challenges when it comes to verifying the identities of new customers. That makes it one of their most-cited challenges, second only to managing a remote workforce, according to “Risk And Resilience,” a PYMNTS and TreviPay collaboration based on a survey of 150 executives at companies with $10 million to $1 billion in annual revenues.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Five Investor Relations Trends To Watch

David Whyte is the co-founder & CEO of Irwin, a capital markets technology company building a better way to manage investor relations. Forward-looking statements and investor relations don’t usually go hand in hand, but preparing for any road ahead is important. While 2021 was an eventful year in capital markets because of low interest rates and a record-breaking 1,035 initial public offerings (IPOs), there’s reason to believe 2022 will bring unique opportunities and challenges. With impending interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, urgency in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and a hiring frenzy for investor relations officers (IROs), these are the trends my team and I believe will shape investor relations in the coming months.
MARKETS
pymnts

Report: Embedded Finance Powers Supply Chains for Online Merchants

The impacts of the global health crisis pushed forth many businesses’ efforts to digitize their payments and internal financial processes, providing new key opportunities for both consumers and businesses alike. Digital-first financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs are moving to offer new experiences using emerging technologies to keep consumers engaged and satisfied as they seek out more personalized, seamless services.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Fraud#Financial Services#Identity Management#Consumer Goods#Consumer Choice#Twitter#Au10tix
Business Insider

A career coach who spent 16 years in corporate America breaks down what women should do monthly, quarterly, and annually to position themselves for a raise

Ashley Morgan, a career coach, left corporate America to help women earn more. She said women should be asking for raises early and often, with data to prove their value. They should also check their accomplishments monthly, quarterly, and annually to better position themselves. This article is part of Women...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Independent

Record 69% of debit card transactions in December were contactless

Nearly seven in 10 debit card transactions in December were contactless, as the proportion of “tap and go” payments hit record levels, according to a trade association.UK Finance said the proportion of card payments that were contactless continued to increase in December 2021 and reached the highest recorded level, accounting for 69% of debit card transactions and 56% of credit card transactions.The average amount spent by contactless card increased by 29% per transaction after a hike in the contactless spending limit from £45 to £100 last October.Contactless payments accounted for 56 per cent of all credit card and 69 per...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

UK-Based Open Finance Partnership Platform mmob Raises $6.6M

Mmob, the London-based embedded finance network, has completed a 5 million pound ($6.58 million) seed funding round, the company announced Wednesday (March 9) in a press release emailed to PYMNTS. This round of funding is expected to allow the company to expand in the U.K. and Malaysia, the company said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

How Millennial, Gen Z Consumers Are Shaping Latin America’s Digital-First Banking Future

The pandemic accelerated consumers’ migration to online banking channels worldwide, and younger, digital-focused consumers are driving this shift. In Latin America, millennials and members of Gen Z more frequently are wielding their mobile phones to make payments or conduct typical banking activities, for example. This is pressuring banks to offer the digital, seamless financial experiences these individuals are expecting, Neudson Freitas, head of small and medium-sized enterprise customer success for Banco do Brasil, said in a recent PYMNTS interview.
ECONOMY
Android Central

Why all your IoT devices should be on your guest network

When you think of security breaches and personal data leaks, you might imagine someone breaking into a huge database somewhere that contains the information of millions of users. While this certainly happens more often than any of us would like it to, personal data breaches can happen much closer to home than you might think.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

3 habits of high-earning women that can help just about anyone with money, according to a financial planner who's worked with millionaires

Successful women take control of their money. High-earning women also pay for help so they can spend time on income-producing actions. A simple end-of-day recap could be the key to staying focused and juggling several responsibilities. This article is part of Women of Means, a series about women taking charge...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Mike Tyson's Marijuana Brand Partners With Futurola, Stündenglass, GPen, Click & El Blunto To Bring New Innovative Cannabis Products & Devices To Market

Tyson 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's newly launched cannabis company announced that fans will be able to experience their favorite Tyson 2.0 strains through new concentrate delivery devices and specialty products developed in partnership with the industry's premier cannabis brands. What Happened?. "We are thrilled to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Investing advice for 2022, according to 5 industry experts

Experts say interest rates and inflation will play a major role in the markets this year. Investors should ensure that their portfolios match their investing goals and risk tolerance. Consider creating an investing plan and using limit orders to help execute that plan. Read more stories from Personal Finance Insider.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy