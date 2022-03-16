ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Biden calls Putin a 'war criminal' after saying Russia is inflicting 'appalling devastation' on Ukraine

By Paul Best
Fox News
Fox News
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" on Wednesday just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the U.S. Congress for more assistance in the fight against Russian forces invading his country. The president had initially said "no" when asked by Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Crimes Against Humanity#Ukrainian#The U S Congress#Russian#Fox News#White House#The State Department#Kremlin
The US Sun

RAF’s deadly £100million ‘beast mode’ jets land in UK ready to ‘make Putin sweat’ as tensions mount over Ukraine

THE UK welcomed £300m of supersonic F-35B Lightning fighter jets as international military tensions reached fever pitch. While Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine killed innocents, the government quietly boosted its capability with new stealth aircraft which boast a devastating "beast mode". The war machines carry a staggering 22,000lbs of...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Ukraine’s resistance leaves Russia facing the prospect of a humiliating defeat

As one of the most powerful militaries on the planet, Russia had been expected by analysts to prevail when the war in Ukraine started 12 days ago. It was a widely held view that Ukrainian forces, bloodied by eight years of combat in Crimea and the Donbas, must have improved – but even the most optimistic observer did not expect them to stop the mighty Russian army literally in its tracks so comprehensively.
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Impossible Suddenly Became Possible

History has accelerated; the impossible has become possible. Shifts that no one imagined two weeks ago are unfolding with incredible speed. As it turns out, nations are not pieces in a game of Risk. They do not, as some academics have long imagined, have eternal interests or permanent geopolitical orientations, fixed motivations or predictable goals. Nor do human beings always react the way they are supposed to react. Last week, nobody who was analyzing the coming war in Ukraine imagined that the personal bravery of the Ukrainian president and his emotive calls for sovereignty and democracy could alter the calculations of foreign ministers, bank directors, business executives, and thousands of ordinary people. Few imagined that the Russian president’s sinister television appearances and brutal orders could alter, in just a few days, international perceptions of Russia.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Watch: Ukrainian troops blow up Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

A Russian armoured column trying to get into Kyiv was pushed back in a devastating strike from Ukrainian forces on Thursday morning. Video posted on twitter of footage seemingly shot from a drone shows the line of around 30 tanks and armoured vehicles, including a TOS-1 Thermobaric missile launcher. At...
MILITARY
Fox News

Fox News

725K+
Followers
147K+
Post
614M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy