Steelers release lineman Zach Banner

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 14 hours ago

The Steelers have released offensive lineman Zach Banner.

It was expected that the right tackle would be one of the first players on the chopping block due to his salary.

Banner signed a two-year extension last season and was set to make $5 million.

The move saves the Steelers $5 million and will deliver a $1.6 million cap hit this year.

Banner was rarely used in 2021 while still coming back from a major knee injury he suffered during the first game of the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old became somewhat of a cult hero in 2019 after reporting as “eligible” on several occasions.

Banner appeared in seven games last season, starting in none of them.

The writing was on the wall, it appeared, after it was reported the Steelers will re-sign Chuks Okorafor.

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
