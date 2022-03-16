ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Ethics complaint against Pueblo City Councilor Lori Winner dismissed

By Lacey Latch, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cf8T_0ehCppFY00

A complaint that called for Pueblo city councilor-at-large Lori Winner to be removed from her elected position was dismissed by the city attorney's office Monday after it was determined that it failed to prove she had violated ethics rules.

The complaint claimed that Winner was violating the city's code of ethics because of her residency and vehicle registration.

The complaint alleges that Winner and her husband, Jay, use a property in South Padre Island, Texas as their primary residence. It cited a post on social media from Jay referring to living in South Padre Island and alleged the same was true for Councilor Winner.

It also alleges that Winner having one of her vehicles registered in Texas instead of Colorado was an ethics violation. While out-of-state vehicle registration for a permanent resident is a minor traffic infraction, Jagger said, it does not rise to the level of a violation of the city's code of ethics.

"No single factor, including vehicle registration or residence of a spouse, is determinant," assistant city attorney Robert Jagger said at a city council meeting Monday after reviewing the complaint.

Instead, a myriad of factors is taken into consideration in ethics violation cases, including business pursuits, employment, age, marital status, residence of parents, spouse and children, if any, and motor vehicle registration.

Additionally, the intent of the individual cannot be discounted, Jagger said.

"Although vehicle registration and the apparent residence of a spouse are relevant factors to be considered, they are not determinant and the intent of Councilmember Winner cannot be ignored," he said.

Jagger also warned against elevating relatively minor traffic infractions to a violation of the city's code of ethics. Doing so "would open the complaint process to a range of similar traffic violations such as expired plates, parking tickets and seatbelt violations let alone higher violations such as speeding and careless driving," he said.

"This was obviously not the intent and purpose of the code of ethics."

Summarizing his reasons for throwing out the complaint, Jagger said that, "In a nutshell, Councilmember Winner was duly elected to be a member of city council and she cannot be removed from office based solely on the fact that she registered a vehicle in Texas, bought property in South Padre Island and her husband prefers to live there instead of here while she finishes her term."

After the complaint was dismissed, Winner told The Chieftain that the South Padre Island property was purchased and operates as an investment opportunity. It is rented out to tourists vacationing in the popular beach town, she said.

"[Jagger] said that council has a right basically to have a life other than Pueblo," Winner said. "We get paid $600 a month so you can't expect a councilperson to not have a life."

Not the first alleged ethics breach

This is not the first ethics complaint to be filed against members of Pueblo

City Council.

Earlier this year, ethics complaints were brought against District 4 councilor Vicente Martinez Ortega and District 1 councilor Regina Maestri. Like the complaint against Winner, those were dismissed by the city attorney's office, which determined that they were unfounded.

Last year, Pueblo City Council voted unanimously to dismiss an ethics complaint made against Mayor Nick Gradisar shortly before the 2021 election.

That complaint, filed by former council candidate Todd Rogers, alleged Gradisar violated a city ethics code and Colorado state law when he sent a letter to the Pueblo City-County Human Relations Commission chair, saying requests for funding would be "contingent" on the passing of a ballot issue.

Contact Chieftain reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch.

