Law Enforcement

4 Disney employees arrested in human trafficking campaign, deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
 11 hours ago

Over 100 people were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office during "Operation March Sadness 2," a six-day undercover investigation that focused on human trafficking, prostitution, and child predators.

