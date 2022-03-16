4 Disney employees arrested in human trafficking campaign, deputies say

A police officer and a female bystander were killed during a dramatic kidnapping chase in New Mexico.Officer Robert Duran was pursuing the suspect in Santa Fe when two police units, the suspect and another car were all involved in the fatal four-vehicle crash on I-25.Police said the suspect had been driving the wrong way on the highway as he fled with his female victim, and ran from the scene of the crash evading officers and a search helicopter. The woman, who was earlier kidnapped from an apartment complex at knifepoint, survived and was taken to a local hospital, according to...

