ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Step Durham named Wolfson high school football head coach for 2022 season

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9RXK_0ehCp2WY00

Wolfson has its next leader of the Pack.

The Southside high school named Jacksonville native and former Georgia Tech defensive back Step Durham as its head football coach on Wednesday.

At 25, Durham becomes the youngest active coach in the Gateway Conference, fewer than three years removed from the end of his NFL career.

Durham replaces Dennis Bettinger, who coached Wolfson for four years with a record of 11-27. The Wolfpack went 7-3 under Bettinger in 2019, the program's most victories in a season since reaching the playoffs in 2004.

In a Twitter post last week, Bettinger said he was leaving the position "due to scheduling differences with the state and the Gateway Conference," citing player safety concerns with Wolfson's current schedule.

Wolfson, an academic magnet school that offers International Baccalaureate and Leadership Magnet Programs, finished 0-8 in 2020 and 2-8 in 2021.

The Florida High School Athletic Association last week reclassified Wolfson into District 2-2M, alongside Bishop Kenny, Episcopal and 11-time state champion Bolles.

Full area districts:FHSAA releases Northeast Florida's new 2022-23 and 2023-24 high school football districts

Generals coach exits:Riverside High School head football coach O.J. Small steps down after 11 years

Durham faces the challenge of building long-term success at a Wolfpack program whose last playoff victory in a Florida High School Athletic Association regional game came on Nov. 24, 1978, a 28-20 first-round success against Corky Rogers' Lee squad.

Then again, after lining up against All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City Chiefs practices, Durham is no stranger to challenges.

Durham lined up as a defensive back at Atlantic Coast, where he became the school's first-ever Times-Union Super 11 selection during the 2013 season.

He signed with Georgia Tech, where he played four years and recorded 76 tackles, an interception and 12 passes defensed.

Durham signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, although a hip injury forced him to spend the season on injured reserve. The Chiefs waived him in April 2019, and Durham's effort to return to the NFL encountered unfortunate timing: He was scheduled to work out with several other former Yellow Jackets at a Georgia Tech Pro Day event on March 11, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic slammed the sports world to a halt the same week.

Durham would become the Wolfpack's 11th head coach since 2006, including two coaches who stepped down before coaching a game.

Five of the Gateway Conference's 17 schools have changed head coaches since the end of the 2021 season.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
NBC News

Fed raises interest rates for first time since 2018 by a quarter of a point

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting a quarter-percentage point interest rate increase — nearly two years to the day after the central bank slashed its benchmark federal funds rate to zero in a bid to cushion the blow of a deep recession triggered when the United States shut down in the early days of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Zelensky challenges conscience of Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confronted Americans on Wednesday with a graphic portrait of his country’s suffering in the face of Russian hostility, delivering an impassioned speech that challenged both the policies of the Biden administration and the conscience of a Congress that's now vowing to escalate its response. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corky Rogers
The Hill

Irish PM tests positive for COVID-19 during visit to DC

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night and had to leave an event in Washington, D.C., which he attended along with President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi . Martin, who was photographed sitting next to Pelosi, was forced to leave the Ireland Funds...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Chris Cuomo hits CNN with $125 million arbitration claim: report

Former anchor Chris Cuomo has filed an arbitration claim seeking $125 million from CNN, according to a new report. Attorneys for Cuomo wrote that he had "been damaged in countless ways” due to the network "unceremoniously" firing him late last year. “Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy