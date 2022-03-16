Step Durham named Wolfson high school football head coach for 2022 season

Wolfson has its next leader of the Pack.

The Southside high school named Jacksonville native and former Georgia Tech defensive back Step Durham as its head football coach on Wednesday.

At 25, Durham becomes the youngest active coach in the Gateway Conference, fewer than three years removed from the end of his NFL career.

Durham replaces Dennis Bettinger, who coached Wolfson for four years with a record of 11-27. The Wolfpack went 7-3 under Bettinger in 2019, the program's most victories in a season since reaching the playoffs in 2004.

In a Twitter post last week, Bettinger said he was leaving the position "due to scheduling differences with the state and the Gateway Conference," citing player safety concerns with Wolfson's current schedule.

Wolfson, an academic magnet school that offers International Baccalaureate and Leadership Magnet Programs, finished 0-8 in 2020 and 2-8 in 2021.

The Florida High School Athletic Association last week reclassified Wolfson into District 2-2M, alongside Bishop Kenny, Episcopal and 11-time state champion Bolles.

Full area districts:FHSAA releases Northeast Florida's new 2022-23 and 2023-24 high school football districts

Generals coach exits:Riverside High School head football coach O.J. Small steps down after 11 years

Durham faces the challenge of building long-term success at a Wolfpack program whose last playoff victory in a Florida High School Athletic Association regional game came on Nov. 24, 1978, a 28-20 first-round success against Corky Rogers' Lee squad.

Then again, after lining up against All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City Chiefs practices, Durham is no stranger to challenges.

Durham lined up as a defensive back at Atlantic Coast, where he became the school's first-ever Times-Union Super 11 selection during the 2013 season.

He signed with Georgia Tech, where he played four years and recorded 76 tackles, an interception and 12 passes defensed.

Durham signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, although a hip injury forced him to spend the season on injured reserve. The Chiefs waived him in April 2019, and Durham's effort to return to the NFL encountered unfortunate timing: He was scheduled to work out with several other former Yellow Jackets at a Georgia Tech Pro Day event on March 11, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic slammed the sports world to a halt the same week.

Durham would become the Wolfpack's 11th head coach since 2006, including two coaches who stepped down before coaching a game.

Five of the Gateway Conference's 17 schools have changed head coaches since the end of the 2021 season.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.