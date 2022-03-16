ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kansas City Royals sign pitcher Zack Grienke

By Mike Coutee, Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 11 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reunited and it feels so good.

Back where it started, starting pitcher Zack Grienke is returning to the Kansas City Royals on a one-year deal, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Greinke started his career with the Royals when he was drafted in the 2002 MLB draft. He made his debut in 2004 where he finished with an 8-11 record that season.

Before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011, Greinke pitched seven seasons with Kansas City going 60-67 during his tenure. In his seven years with the Royals, he struck out 931 batters and walked 292.

Along with the Royals and Brewers, Greinke has also played for the Angels (1 season), Dodgers (3 seasons), Diamondbacks (4 seasons) and Astros (3 seasons).

He is a six-time All-Star in his career, a six-time Gold Glover from 2014-2019, and won a Cy Young Award in 2009 with the Royals, with an ERA of just 2.16 in 33 starts, to go along with 242 strikeouts.

In his career, Greinke has amassed a 219-132 record with an ERA of 3.41 across 488 starts, according to Baseball-Reference. He is one of just five pitchers in baseball history to have at least 2,500 strikeouts and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.9 or better.

With the Royals looking for a top rotation guy, it’s believed they have their player. he will join a young rotation that is looking to turn things around during the Retooling.

The Royals also traded left-hander Mike Minor on Wednesday afternoon to the Reds for relief pitcher Amir Garrett and cash considerations.

