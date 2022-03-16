ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Giordano Not in Lineup

NHL
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKraken captain Mark Giordano was on the ice at Climate Pledge Arena Wednesday morning to prepare for a game with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prior to the game, he is scheduled to be honored for reaching a milestone 1,000th NHL game during the team's recent road trip. After morning...

www.nhl.com

ClutchPoints

Maples Leafs star Auston Matthews suspended for dirty hit on Sabres player

Things got a bit chippy for the Toronto Maple Leafs during their disappointing defeat against the Buffalo Sabres, during which they surrendered five goals. Star center Auston Matthews got into a scuffle with Buffalo defender Rasmus Dahlin during the third period, during which Matthews hit Dahlin with a cheapshot crosscheck to the head/neck area. After reviewing the incident, the NHL has suspended Matthews for two games.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs and Avalanche Emerging as Potential Trade Partners

Less than a week until the NHL’s trade deadline, and it’s setting up to be a very interesting next few days. Some executives feel it’s going to be quiet, while others think the goalie market has never been hotter. Two teams who are expected to be active before March 21, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned on 32 Thoughts the podcast he was told to not be surprised if general managers Kyle Dubas and Joe Sakic once again do business together. This time around I don’t expect Nazem Kadri to be included.
NHL
NESN

Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Blackhawks To Win Signed Brad Marchand Jersey

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks are set to meet for the second time in five days, and the matchup also will reward one fan once again. Viewers who watch NESN’s Bruins-Blackhawks broadcast Tuesday can compete to win a signed Brad Marchand jersey by playing NESN Games’ ‘Predict The Game’ contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
NHL
Reuters

Bruins outlast Blackhawks, Marc-Andre Fleury in OT

Matt Grzelcyk scored the winning goal at 1:40 of overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. After David Pastrnak drew two defenders to him, Taylor Hall and Grzelcyk started a 2-on-1 to net the winner. Grzelcyk’s goal from the right circle was his first since Jan. 10 at Washington.
NHL
Effingham Radio

Starting Lineup Bracket Challenge

Join Eric and Travis during bracket season on the Starting Lineup!. Calling all basketball fans! We’ve started an online bracket group. Submit your bracket and tune in daily for updates! Click the button below to create a bracket on ESPN.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
FOX Sports

Chicago Blackhawks announce 3-year deal with D Alex Vlasic

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic. The Blackhawks announced the entry-level deal on Tuesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season and carries a salary-cap hit of $824,167. The 6-foot-6 Vlasic, who is from the Chicago suburbs, was selected by...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Kraken#The Nhl Trade Deadline
NHL

Hertl agrees to eight-year contract with Sharks

Forward second on San Jose in points, could have become unrestricted free agent after season. Tomas Hertl agreed to an eight-year contract with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Financial terms were not released. "It's [good] to sign a nice long contract and be a franchise player and be part...
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Notebook: Connor Murphy Update, Jake McCabe on Trade Deadline and More

Hawks notebook: Murphy update, McCabe on deadline and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have been involved in far too many scary on-ice incidents this season, whether it be their own player being stretchered off the ice (Jujhar Khaira on Dec. 7) or the opposing player (Tanner Kero on Dec. 18). And there was another one on Saturday that shook up Chicago's bench in the opening minutes of the game.
NHL
NHL

Boston Bruins Sign Marc McLaughlin To Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 15, that the team has signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract beginning this season with an annual NHL cap hit of $883,750. McLaughlin, 22, spent the last four seasons at Boston College, serving as the captain...
NHL
FOX Sports

Grzelcyk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blackhawks 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored at 1:40 of overtime and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Tuesday night. After taking a cross-ice feed from Taylor Hall, Grzelcyk whipped a shot past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to end it on Boston’s 48th shot of the game. Hall had two assists as Boston won its third straight to start a four-game trip and improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12 overall.
NHL
NHL

ARI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens close out their season series with the Coyotes tonight at the Bell Centre. It's the first Bobblehead Night presented by RONA of the season. This year, the organization is highlighting the 45th anniversary of the greatest team in NHL history, the 1976-77 edition of the Canadiens.
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: No goals, no offense, bad result against Leafs

A 4-0 loss wasn't the way the Stars envisioned opening their four-game road trip. The power play came up empty, 5-on-5 scoring didn't happen and the Stars found themselves trailing by two goals midway through the first period. The Stars entered Tuesday's matchup one point behind Vegas for a playoff...
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Avalanche: 42 - 13 - 5 (89 pts) Kings: 33 - 20 - 8 (74 pts) The following players will not be active tonight due to injury: Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson, Andreas Athanasiou, Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty, Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy.
NHL
NHL

'SUPER EXCITED'

A locker-room is a lot like a family. Calle Jarnkrok always dreamed of it happening, but the reality of now sharing the same sweater as cousin Elias Lindholm and buddy Jacob Markstrom is a feeling he can't shake. "I think we said that to each other for the last eight,...
NHL
markerzone.com

TRADE ALERT: WILD ACQUIRE FORMER TENTH OVERALL PICK FROM COLORADO

The Colorado Avalanche have made a second trade in as many days. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Avalanche have traded centerman Tyson Jost to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for centerman Nico Sturm. Jost, 24, was selected by the Avalanche with the tenth overall pick in the 2016 NHL...
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a win in the road trip finale

Tampa Bay concluded its season-long, six-game road trip Wednesday night in their first-ever trip to Seattle and defeated the Kraken 4-1 to end the extended journey on a positive note. The Lightning won the final two games of the trip to finish with a 3-3-0 record and take six of...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOOD MOVE FOR OUR CLUB'

The Flames react to the Jarnkrok trade following a big win over the Devils. "Good move for our club. Right-hand shot, Play in the Top 9. He's a player that's had to play in playoff races, which is important for our club, I think. "He's a really good, all-around player....
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL

