Giordano Not in Lineup

Less than a week until the NHL’s trade deadline, and it’s setting up to be a very interesting next few days. Some executives feel it’s going to be quiet, while others think the goalie market has never been hotter. Two teams who are expected to be active before March 21, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned on 32 Thoughts the podcast he was told to not be surprised if general managers Kyle Dubas and Joe Sakic once again do business together. This time around I don’t expect Nazem Kadri to be included.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO