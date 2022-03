Diamond Dallas Page reflects on his final match being under the AEW umbrella. Diamond Dallas Page got a late start in the world of professional wrestling. By the time he was a major star, he was already in his late 30s. By the time he won the WCW World Championship, he was already 43 years old. Despite this, Diamond Dallas Page was in the ring twenty years later for AEW at the promotions one-and-only Bash at the Beach event.

