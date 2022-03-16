Glens Falls man arrested for cocaine sale

William A. Pryor, 35, of Glens Falls. (Photo: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Tuesday, a Glens Falls man was arrested in Warrensburg by officers from Warren County’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit. The arrest was part of a drug sting by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

William “Smoke” Pryor, 35, of Glens Falls, was arrested for selling crack cocaine to an undercover Narcotics Enforcement Unit officer. New York State Police assisted in the case.

Pryor was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both are considered class B felonies.

Pryor was arraigned before Warren County Judge Robert Smith, and remanded to Warren County Correctional Facility. Bail is set at $10,000 cash, or $30,000 bond. Police say Pryor was already a New York State parolee.

