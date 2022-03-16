Montgomery Police seeking public help to identify theft suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a theft and requests public help finding the suspect’s identity.
Investigators revealed photos of the unidentified subject who is wanted for theft. On Aug. 12, 2021, around 5 a.m., the suspect stole property located on Park Towne Way and fled in a vehicle, going in an unknown direction.Police investigating fired shots near Boxwood Blvd.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!
