Montgomery Police seeking public help to identify theft suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a theft and requests public help finding the suspect’s identity.

Investigators revealed photos of the unidentified subject who is wanted for theft. On Aug. 12, 2021, around 5 a.m., the suspect stole property located on Park Towne Way and fled in a vehicle, going in an unknown direction.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.