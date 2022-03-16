ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River in Kentucky

By Lawson Gutzwiller
WLKY.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives straight out of the Ohio River here in Kentucky....

www.wlky.com

Comments / 24

Laura Wagoner-Rawlins
8h ago

Thank goodness they released it back to the wild. I hope they tagged it somehow it would be interesting for science to learn more about this fish.

Reply
10
American pride
8h ago

In 2007 I was fishing at the Greenup, Ky. dam and watched a guy battle a fish using 75lb test line , for 45 minutes, before his line broke! So I know there are really big fish in the Ohio river.

Reply(1)
8
Troy Trimble
7h ago

It was great to see ! Releasing it back into the river was awesome! Not every Catfish can get that big. The genetics are now back in the gene pool and future generations of Giant Catfish are possible!A Catfish this size in ideal growing conditions could easily be 50 to 75 years old! Great display of angling and Conservation of a wildlife resource!!!👍👍👍👍👍

Reply
5
Related
NBC News

Fed raises interest rates for first time since 2018 by a quarter of a point

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting a quarter-percentage point interest rate increase — nearly two years to the day after the central bank slashed its benchmark federal funds rate to zero in a bid to cushion the blow of a deep recession triggered when the United States shut down in the early days of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Fish#Kentucky#Blue Catfish
The Hill

Zelensky challenges conscience of Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confronted Americans on Wednesday with a graphic portrait of his country’s suffering in the face of Russian hostility, delivering an impassioned speech that challenged both the policies of the Biden administration and the conscience of a Congress that's now vowing to escalate its response. While...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy