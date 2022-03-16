2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River in Kentucky
AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives straight out of the Ohio River here in Kentucky....www.wlky.com
Thank goodness they released it back to the wild. I hope they tagged it somehow it would be interesting for science to learn more about this fish.
In 2007 I was fishing at the Greenup, Ky. dam and watched a guy battle a fish using 75lb test line , for 45 minutes, before his line broke! So I know there are really big fish in the Ohio river.
It was great to see ! Releasing it back into the river was awesome! Not every Catfish can get that big. The genetics are now back in the gene pool and future generations of Giant Catfish are possible!A Catfish this size in ideal growing conditions could easily be 50 to 75 years old! Great display of angling and Conservation of a wildlife resource!!!👍👍👍👍👍
