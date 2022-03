Mitchell Trubisky has found his new home. According to multiple reports, the former Bears No. 2 overall pick is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per Tom Pelissero, Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers, that starts at $14.25 million, but can escalate up to $27 million with various incentives. It's not a huge deal a team would offer a surefire starter, but it's a bit more than a run-of-the-mill backup would earn.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO