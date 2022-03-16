ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. okays more LNG exports from Cheniere's Texas, Louisiana terminals

By Reuters Staff
WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it authorized additional exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass, Louisiana and Corpus Christi, Texas terminals.

The approvals allow Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi flexibility to export the equivalent of 0.72 billion cubic feet per day of LNG to any country with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement, including all of Europe.

In addition, every operating U.S. LNG export project has approval to export its full capacity to any country where not prohibited by U.S. law or policy, the department said.

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
