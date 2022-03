Air travel is about to get more expensive as jet fuel has jumped more than 30% in the past week amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The prices of oil and jet fuel are rising unabated. President Joe Biden has banned imports of oil from Russia to punish the country for the invasion, TheStreet and other outlets are reporting. Jet-fuel prices have surged to a nearly 14-year high in recent days, Bloomberg reported.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO