Nearly two years since the Amazon Original series Upload debuted, the series returns to Prime Video on Friday for its second season. The new season will take viewers back to the digital afterlife community of Lakeview, complete with quite a few changes for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), and the rest of the popular series' characters. Among those changes are a new batch of upgrades that can be applied to the digital afterlife to allow the departed to have an even more personal paradise. Ahead of the series' return, series creator Greg Daniels as well as the cast sat down with ComicBook.com and revealed what they would choose for their own perfect afterlives.

