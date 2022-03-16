ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crackdown on Password-Sharing is Coming

 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report knows full well that you still use your ex’s Netflix password. And it has a plan to nag you to stop being such a mooch. Ok, so you might personally be an honest citizen with your own Netflix account and all, but there are...

Deadline

Netflix Testing Extra Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...
SlashGear

Netflix Wants All Your Money Because Password Sharing Hurts

It looks like the good old days of sharing a Netflix account's password with a distant acquaintance are coming to an end. The objective is clear — Netflix needs more of that subscription moolah to fund its ever-expanding slate of films and TV shows that now rope in the biggest movie stars demanding a fat paycheck to show their handsome faces and acting chops on the screen. With that in mind, Netflix has announced plans to test two new features that aim to strike a middle ground between business and reason.
CharlotteObserver.com

Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here’s When)

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report owns a world-class lineup of intellectual property that no other company can even sort of come close to. Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report, which competes with Disney in films, theme parks, and television may be in second but it's a vast difference. This isn't Coke and Pepsi, it's Coke compared to RC Cola.
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
WKRC

Netflix testing new features to prevent password sharing

UNDATED (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The streaming giant Netflix is testing out a new way to get you to pay to use their service. On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features it's looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords. The first feature would have subscribers add "Sub accounts"...
Benzinga

Netflix Tests If It Can Monetize Password Sharing: What You Need To Know

Netflix Inc NFLX is cracking down on unrestrained password sharing outside a single household in certain markets. What Happened: The streaming giant is testing a new feature that will require subscribers to cough up money when they share their password with people they don’t reside with, according to a blog post by Chengyi Long, Netflix’s director of product innovation.
North Country Public Radio

Netflix plans to start charging for password sharing, and customers aren't happy

Netflix announced Wednesday it plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers, and customers are not taking it well. The company said in a statement that in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million subscribers, with features such as profiles and multiple streams, but that the practices are "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."
Benzinga

NFT's Might Be the Future of Gaming – and Gamers Aren't Happy About It

Non- fungible tokens (NFTs) have been generating lots of money, headlines, and controversy as awareness of these blockchain-backed assets has grown over the past few years. The market for NFTs tripled in size to reach a total value of $250 million in 2020. This exponential growth continued into 2021, with $200 million in NFTs exchanging hands in the first three months of the year. Early in 2022, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs generated enough interest to see rap superstar Eminem spend $460,000 on a digital ape that vaguely resembled him. Many industries have taken note of the exploding value of NFTs, and major video game companies are beginning to incorporate these digital assets into their offerings.
CharlotteObserver.com

Sing It! Adele Announces 2nd TV Concert Special After Postponing Vegas Shows

Music to our ears! Adele announced her second televised concert special two months after having to delay her Las Vegas residency. The 33-year-old singer is bringing her performance at the London Palladium to the masses in a two-hour event for NBC titled An Audience With Adele, the network revealed on Thursday, March 10.
PC Gamer

Riot buys a chunk of the animation studio behind breakout hit Arcane

Riot Games has announced it's made an "equity investment" in Fortiche Production, the animation studio behind last year's Netflix smash hit Arcane, which gives the developer and publisher a "significant non-controlling stake in Fortiche." This isn't really a surprise: after all, Arcane is a pretty stunning show and seems to have done incredibly well in taking League of Legends outside its usual audience.
TechRadar

How to watch Fruits Basket online from anywhere

Fruits Basket is certainly one of the more unique anime concepts out there, offering a plot that is heartfelt, sad and at times... slightly confusing. A must-watch for both new and existing anime fans, you can catch the whole of Fruits Basket with a Funimation free trial. Watch Fruits Basket.
PCMag

Netflix Teases an End to Password Sharing With $2.99 'Sub Account' Plans

Netflix is testing a new feature in Latin America that could signal the end of password sharing for users of the video-streaming service. In a Wednesday blog post, Netflix suggests asking subscribers to pay an extra $3 to have someone outside their household access their Netflix account. “Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with—each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password—at a lower price,” it says.
