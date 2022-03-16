The Crackdown on Password-Sharing is Coming

Non- fungible tokens (NFTs) have been generating lots of money, headlines, and controversy as awareness of these blockchain-backed assets has grown over the past few years. The market for NFTs tripled in size to reach a total value of $250 million in 2020. This exponential growth continued into 2021, with $200 million in NFTs exchanging hands in the first three months of the year. Early in 2022, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs generated enough interest to see rap superstar Eminem spend $460,000 on a digital ape that vaguely resembled him. Many industries have taken note of the exploding value of NFTs, and major video game companies are beginning to incorporate these digital assets into their offerings.

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO