Brown County, SD

Democrats to offer drive-thru petition signing Saturday

 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTE8x_0ehClA4b00

The Brown County Democrats will host a drive-thru petition-signing event on Saturday at Uptown Aberdeen, according to a news release.

The event is from 3 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot north of Ruby Tuesday's, 1325 Sixth Ave. S.E. Circulators will walk up to vehicles allowing voters to sign petitions without getting out.

Democrats are circulating petitions for statewide and local legislative candidates. U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs will be on hand to meet voters.

