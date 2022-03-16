Couple arrested in Virginia, charged in connection with fatal Brockton shooting

BROCKTON — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Boston man in Brockton on Tuesday evening, prosecutors said.

The Plymouth County district attorney's office said Wednesday afternoon that Brendan Fernandes, 33, of Brockton, and Destiny A. Fontes Silie, 25, of Warwick, Rhode Island, were arrested in Virginia around noon Wednesday.

Fernandes is being charged with murder and Silie as an accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Brima Koroma, 24, the DA's office said.

Brockton police responded to a report of a shooting near 401 East St. about 4:44 p.m. Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, first responders located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest," the DA's office said in a written statement.

The victim, later identified as Koroma, was taken by ambulance to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, where he died, officials said.

Brockton police contacted Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County DA's office and an investigation commenced.

As a result of the investigation, prosecutors said police sought and obtained arrest warrants for Fernandes and Silie.

"The pair were last seen driving away from the shooting scene together in a blue sedan," the DA's office said.

Virginia State Police stopped the blue sedan in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Wednesday and arrested the couple, prosecutors said.

They will face a rendition process in Virginia before returning to Massachusetts, where they will be arraigned at a later date in Brockton District Court.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.