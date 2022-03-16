ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Couple arrested in Virginia, charged in connection with fatal Brockton shooting

By Cody Shepard, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDvW9_0ehCl7Vf00

BROCKTON — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Boston man in Brockton on Tuesday evening, prosecutors said.

The Plymouth County district attorney's office said Wednesday afternoon that Brendan Fernandes, 33, of Brockton, and Destiny A. Fontes Silie, 25, of Warwick, Rhode Island, were arrested in Virginia around noon Wednesday.

Fernandes is being charged with murder and Silie as an accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Brima Koroma, 24, the DA's office said.

Brockton police responded to a report of a shooting near 401 East St. about 4:44 p.m. Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, first responders located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest," the DA's office said in a written statement.

The victim, later identified as Koroma, was taken by ambulance to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, where he died, officials said.

Brockton police contacted Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County DA's office and an investigation commenced.

As a result of the investigation, prosecutors said police sought and obtained arrest warrants for Fernandes and Silie.

"The pair were last seen driving away from the shooting scene together in a blue sedan," the DA's office said.

Virginia State Police stopped the blue sedan in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Wednesday and arrested the couple, prosecutors said.

They will face a rendition process in Virginia before returning to Massachusetts, where they will be arraigned at a later date in Brockton District Court.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, VA
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Chesterfield, VA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Chesterfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Plymouth County, MA
Brockton, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Warwick, MA
Plymouth County, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
NBC News

Fed raises interest rates for first time since 2018 by a quarter of a point

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting a quarter-percentage point interest rate increase — nearly two years to the day after the central bank slashed its benchmark federal funds rate to zero in a bid to cushion the blow of a deep recession triggered when the United States shut down in the early days of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Zelensky challenges conscience of Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confronted Americans on Wednesday with a graphic portrait of his country’s suffering in the face of Russian hostility, delivering an impassioned speech that challenged both the policies of the Biden administration and the conscience of a Congress that's now vowing to escalate its response. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Virginia State Police#Murder#Da
The Hill

Irish PM tests positive for COVID-19 during visit to DC

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night and had to leave an event in Washington, D.C., which he attended along with President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi . Martin, who was photographed sitting next to Pelosi, was forced to leave the Ireland Funds...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Chris Cuomo hits CNN with $125 million arbitration claim: report

Former anchor Chris Cuomo has filed an arbitration claim seeking $125 million from CNN, according to a new report. Attorneys for Cuomo wrote that he had "been damaged in countless ways” due to the network "unceremoniously" firing him late last year. “Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

901
Followers
256
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy