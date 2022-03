The 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket has been announced, and now fans everywhere have a few days to research the teams and players for their bracket game entries. Things will get particularly interesting when you pour over the bottom right corner of the bracket in the East Region, where we have the reigning national champion in Baylor as the No. 1 seed, a title-contending Kentucky as the No. 2, a high-powered Purdue offense occupying the No. 3 seed and UCLA looking for a return to the Final Four -- this time from a more favorable position as the No. 4 seed instead of starting in the First Four like the Bruins did a year ago.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO